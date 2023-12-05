A Night to Illuminate Grief is LIGHT (Love in Grief Held Together); Worldwide Movement
Worldwide grief event on the winter solstice for ALL people experiencing ALL types of griefDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A NIGHT TO ILLUMINATE GRIEF:
‘LIGHT’ MOVEMENT ON THE WINTER SOLSTICE
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
When: Thursday, December 21, 2023
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Where: First Plymouth Congregational Church,
3501 S Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113
Cell: 303-912-9806
Email: info@lightmvmt.com
Website: https://www.lightmvmt.com/
Live Stream link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIBXei26_1w
The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time for those coping
with grief, which is why the LIGHT movement (Love In Grief Held Together) is hosting A Night to
Illuminate Grief on the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. The worldwide hybrid event
will take place both in-person at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd,
Englewood, CO 80113, and online via live stream.
Grief encompasses:
-The death of a loved one, human or pet
-The experience of infertility or miscarriage
-The loss of a relationship, separation or divorce
-The loss of employment or housing or financial status change
-The loss of our health or independence
-The loss of our feeling peace due to trauma, depression, or anxiety
-The loss of our sense of safety due to terrorism, war, and crime
Join us in community to:
*Explore the Grief Journey - Discover how grief resides within our bodies and gain tools to navigate this emotional voyage. Expert grief therapist for the past twenty-five years, Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT will guide us in this workshop. She will share her personal grief story and the post-traumatic growth that came from it to help guide all participants in finding meaning and purpose in their grief experiences.
*Embrace Community - Engage in meaningful conversations, gentle movement, breathwork, therapeutic art rituals, and the harmonious power of music.
*Hold a Candlelight Remembrance - As the Winter Solstice envelops us, we'll come together in person and through a live stream to heal, remember, and honor together. Faith leaders including Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, Native American, and many more will come together to stand in solidarity of ALL people experiencing grief. Our goal is for the whole world to pause on the winter solstice and show support through love, prayer, and meditation so that no one is alone in their grief. Non-profit grief resources will be available at the event and online at lightmvmt.com (gratitude page).
***Everyone is welcome. This FREE event is open to ALL people of all spiritual backgrounds.
Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT
info@lightmvmt.com
+1 303-912-9806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube