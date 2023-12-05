Urban Farm Tax Credits Available

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) is accepting applications for a new tax credit program created to promote investment in urban agriculture.

“Urban agriculture plays a role in the availability of fresh, local produce in urban areas of Missouri,” said MASBDA Executive Director Jill Wood. “This program may be used by both new and existing producers focused on providing food to the public.”

The Urban Farm Investment Tax Credit program provides tax credits to urban farmers who would like to invest in their operation by purchasing equipment and making improvements to the farm.

Individuals who donate monetary funds to an urban farm may also qualify for a tax credit, if the donation is used for eligible expenses. Taxpayers may receive a tax credit of up to 50 percent of eligible expenses, or the donation amount, not to exceed $5,000 per taxpayer per year.

Find program information and applications at masbda.com.

For more information, contact the MASBDA team by phone at (573) 751-2129 or by email at masbda@mda.mo.gov.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.