VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Humanitru to Enhance Fundraising Efforts Conducted by Nonprofits

Business intelligence platform uses behavioral data to help nonprofits make strategic fundraising decisions and provide automated, personalized stewardship.

At Humanitru, our mission is to help nonprofits reach their goals from expanding fundraising opportunities by managing donations, memberships volunteers and more. activities in one place.” — Alan Wei, CEO, Humanitru

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), its equity investment program, has invested in Humanitru. Richmond, Va.-based Humanitru is a data management platform that helps nonprofits integrate donors, members, volunteers, and event and program attendees in one location. Since the last VVP investment, Humanitru has completed extensive interviews with nonprofits and identified key pain points that their forthcoming stewardship automation product will address, scoped the initial collection of features that will comprise its first release, created a preliminary user interface model for that product, and initiated its first round of beta testing with existing platform users. The company will use this latest investment to conclude the engineering and development phases of their Stewardship Automation project, conduct thorough quality assurance testing, and launch the marketing campaigns for their product rollout. Humanitru has also previously received funding from VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF).

When starting Humanitru, the founders noticed that many nonprofits felt that the software available to them was not user-friendly and created problems within their data, fragmenting it into many silos. Humanitru offers a better solution, where all data flows into one system. Humanitru’s platform combines multiple data streams, providing a holistic overview to help nonprofits create a better system where their data is integrated to enable a holistic view of supporter activity.

“At Humanitru, our mission is to help nonprofits reach their goals from expanding fundraising opportunities by managing donations, memberships, volunteers and more. The way our platform consolidates data, you can more effectively manage your fundraising and supporter engagement activities in one place,” said Alan Wei, CEO, Humanitru. “This latest addition will help provide nonprofit staff with more of their most sought-after resource: time. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners for their continued investment to help our work in the nonprofit industry.”

The Humanitru platform replaces legacy CRMs or donor management systems with a ‘supporter engagement platform’, looking beyond just donors to the full spectrum of supporter behavior. Humanitru provides many built-in capabilities, such as custom online donation pages, powerful automated data insights, and integrations with a variety of tools, including email marketing platforms, event ticketing platforms, donor prospecting tools, accounting software, and more. The resulting all-in-one view of data allows nonprofits to make strategic decisions and better engage with the supporters who make their mission possible.

“The Humantiru leadership team connects dots between insights and software needs. With an integrated data platform like Humanitru, nonprofit staff are able to save countless hours by eliminating the need to go back and forth between multiple systems to view campaign results and see reports,” said Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “It has been exciting to see Humanitru’s impact, and we are pleased to continue contributing to their progress.”

VIPC’s investment in Humanitru draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About Humanitru

Humanitru is a 6-in-1, cloud-based, Supporter Engagement Platform that allows nonprofits to manage constituents, donations, memberships, volunteers, programs, and events. Humanitru’s powerful, yet easy-to-use suite of digital tools includes advanced automations, branded landing pages, mobile bidding, robust reporting, outstanding customer support, and easy integration with the most popular platforms and tools nonprofits are already using. With Humanitru, nonprofits are empowered to make better strategic, fundraising decisions with a 360-degree perspective of how their supporters engage. For more information, visit www.humanitru.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP)

Virginia Venture Partners is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $51.7 million in capital across more than 305 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit the VVP pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.