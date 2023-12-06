Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida Announces Rebrand to AllerVie Health and Launch of New Digital Patient Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida will fully transition to the AllerVie Health brand in December. The rebranding coincides with the implementation of a new electronic medical record (EMR) system and cutting-edge digital patient experience, showcasing AllerVie's commitment to providing the highest quality care and patient-centric services.
"Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey as AllerVie Health," said Carly Gollihar, Regional Director of Operations for Florida. "This rebrand and the new digital patient experience represent our unwavering dedication to advancing patient care, ensuring safety, efficiency, and convenience."
Under the AllerVie Health brand, the clinic continues its dedication to serving Florida while opening doors to expanded services, increased access to care, and incorporating the latest advances in allergy, asthma, immunology, and clinical research.
Additionally, integrating a new EMR system and patient portal will enhance communication, streamline processes, and provide a secure platform for patients to access their medical information conveniently. The new electronic features include:
• Health Records
• Secure Messaging
• Online Appointments
• Medication Management
• Bill Pay Options
• Forms and Documents
The providers at AllerVie Health's Ocala and The Villages locations, including Dr. Thomas Johnson, Beau Caruthers, Kristin Debusk, and Joshua Jurczak, are enthusiastic about the positive impact this transformation will have on advancing patient care and are strong advocates for this transformative journey.
Patients are encouraged to stay tuned for more details as the clinic embraces this exciting new chapter. For inquiries and more information, please contact the clinic directly or visit www.allervie.com/aacfinc/.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
AllerVie Health
+1 817-253-2940
rrussell@allervie.com