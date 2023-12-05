Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1008381
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/5/23 at 0024 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 S MM35, Rockingham
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug
ACCUSED: Justin Finnegan
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, A Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle after observing several violations. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Justin Finnegan (40) of Winooski, VT. During the stop, Finnegan displayed signs of impairment and was screened. Finnegan was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI- drugs. Finnegan was transported to the Wilmington Police Department where he was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert and processed. Finnegan was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/20/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600