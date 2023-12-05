Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drug

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1008381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/5/23 at 0024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 S MM35, Rockingham

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug

 

ACCUSED: Justin Finnegan                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, A Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle after observing several violations. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Justin Finnegan (40) of Winooski, VT. During the stop, Finnegan displayed signs of impairment and was screened. Finnegan was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI- drugs. Finnegan was transported to the Wilmington Police Department where he was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert and processed. Finnegan was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/20/24 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/24 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

