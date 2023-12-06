Mobile Innovations Acquires OSL Solutions To Add Self-Serve Officer Scheduling Features To Its ConnectedOfficer Platform
OSL management and staff benefit from direct access to Mobile Innovations resources, notably their vast experience with police RMS, CAD and DEMS mobility and cloud. We’re already seeing the benefits”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Innovations CEO Gary Bauer and OSL Solutions CEO Jeff Schubert today jointly announced the acquisition of OSL Solutions Inc. by Mobile Innovations Corp.
— Jeff Schubert
The move expands Mobile Innovations' offering of integrated administrative and operational apps for connected mobile law enforcement to include many Human Resources features for the remote officer. These consist of officer self-serve features like shift availability, paid duty, time off, time clock, overtime. The acquisition also sets the stage for secure cloud-based officer certifications and quartermaster functions.
The acquisition follows the successful development and rollout of the Mobi-OSL mobile client, with teams from both companies working closely and well together to build, deploy, and support Mobi-OSL -- a mobile client for OSL’s PC-based solution. With everything ‘under one roof’ the move creates efficiencies to meet the rapidly growing demand for cloud-based, self-service solutions for officer scheduling and HR – areas of mobile law enforcement where Mobile Innovations has considerable depth and expertise.
“Our expanded staff and executive teams have been working closely for the last couple of years and will now do more, more efficiently than ever.” Explains Bauer. “The growing preference for smartphones over in-car laptops and radios is driving demand, and now we are able to help our clients go mobile and get them onto the secure cloud better and faster than ever before.”
“OSL management and staff welcome this move with open arms.” says Schubert. “We all benefit from direct access to Mobile Innovations resources, notably their vast experience with police RMS, CAD and DEMS mobility and cloud. We’re already seeing the benefits."
Mobile Innovations Corp. is a privately held company with headquarters in Niagara Falls and offices in Ottawa Ontario, and Buffalo New York. Our branded products include iPatrol for mobile RMS, CAD and DEMS and external law enforcement databases and more; EPNB electronic pocket notebook for photo, video, audio, sketch notes, and forms with timestamps and geotags; and OSL for officer e-scheduling and logistics using smartphone. We have deployed and support #connectedofficer solutions for more than 40 law enforcement agencies worldwide with mobile solutions for Android, iOS and Windows platforms.
