New Affordable Housing Units Open in Saskatoon to Support Youth Transitioning From Care

Saskatoon youth in care have improved access to affordable housing as they transition to independence through a $1.5 million total joint investment from the federal government, the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Saskatoon.

Today, Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky announce the opening of eight units of affordable housing for youth transitioning from Ministry of Social Services care to independence in Saskatoon.

The project provides transitional housing to 10 youths through the Ministry of Social Services Child and Family Programs Semi-Independent Living Program (SILP). The program provides the youth with mentorship and supports pertaining to harm reduction, family relationships, housing, education and employment.

The project includes two, two-bedroom units and six, one-bedroom units for a total of eight units. Funding provided to the project includes:

$1.1 million of joint funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation CMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement;

$310,000 from Infrastructure Canada through the Reaching Home Program;

$108,000 from the City of Saskatoon; and

$75,000 from grant and sponsorship funding.

"Today's announcement builds on the strong commitment to housing between the federal government and the Government of Saskatchewan," said Fraser. "Through this partnership and our combined efforts, we are ensuring the most vulnerable Canadians, including youths here in Saskatoon, have a safe place to call home."

"The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and wellbeing of people in our province," Makowsky said. "I thank our partners at John Howard Society of Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, and the Government of Canada for their contributions to ensure youth in care have access to support they need as they transition out of ministry care and begin building meaningful lives as adults."

"This important housing project provides an opportunity for youth in our community to have a brighter future," City of Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. "These affordable units for youth who are transitioning from care will also provide supports to help the youth succeed as they begin to live independently. This kind of transitional housing is a much needed and welcome addition to the community. Thank you to the John Howard Society, the provincial government, federal government, City of Saskatoon and all partners for their contributions toward this project."

"Our goal is simple - to provide safe affordable housing for youth who have grown up in care," John Howard Society of SaskatchewanDirector of Operations - Northern Saskatchewan Jodie Kurysh said. "We recognize there is a gap in housing for youth who are aging out of care and want to continue aiding those who are most vulnerable, helping them to feel supported and build life skills to reduce their risk of homelessness. Some of the things Program Manager, Kyle Caron, and I have heard from residents that have resonated with us is how much pride they have in the building and what it means for them to have a peaceful place where they will be supported, safe and surrounded by people who care for them."

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy was launched in April 2019 and supports the goals of the NHS, in particular, to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians; to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing; and to reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent by 2027-28.

Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada. This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

In 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. TheCMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments.

