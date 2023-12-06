Antea Announces Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) Software with Digital Twin Visualization and IIoT Integrations

Globally Trusted Since 1989

This release integrates RCM into AIM software with digital twin, connecting all risk analysis methodologies (RCM, RCA, RBI, FMEA, FMECA) with real-time data.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader in risk-based and asset integrity management (AIM) software, has announced an expansion to their AIM software product line that includes a new module for reliability centered maintenance (RCM). The RCM module integrates seamlessly to Antea’s globally trusted AIM software, featuring Digital Twin 2.0 and industrial internet of things (IIoT) connectivity, delivering unprecedented visualization and real-time risk analysis to operators in asset-intensive industries. This module empowers organizations to conduct RCM, failure modes and effects analyses (FMEA) and failure modes effects and criticality analysis (FMECA) directly within the AIM platform, streamlining maintenance processes and enabling predictive analytics.

RCM is a systematic approach to maintenance used in asset-intensive industries to promote the reliability and safety of critical equipment and facilitate preventive maintenance. By incorporating RCM into AIM software, users will benefit from a holistic, integrated platform for mechanical integrity, and reliability programs, eliminating the need for multiple tools and ensuring a single version of the truth across all sites and departments.

Antea’s AIM software – globally trusted since 1989 – leverages IIoT connectivity and digital twin technology to create a virtual replica of a facility and the assets within it for real-time visualization. By combining all data sources into one digital platform, reliability teams can more readily detect early signs of degradation and forecast when or why a component is likely to fail. Because Antea’s software also includes modules for risk based inspection (RBI) and root cause analysis (RCA), operators are able to digitally tie data between all risk analysis methodologies (RCM, RCA, RBI, FMEA, FMECA).

This enables seamless communication between condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and RCM analysis – streamlining the entire maintenance workflow and ensuring that RCM decisions are aligned with real-time conditions.

“We are very excited to present our new RCM module,” said Floyd Baker, Vice President of Antea Americas. “I would like to emphasize the invaluable benefits of integrating digital twins into the RCM process. Digital twins provide a holistic view of the assets, allowing operators to monitor and analyze their real-world performance in a virtual environment. This synergy empowers operators to make data-driven decisions, maximize asset reliability, and ultimately improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of their maintenance strategies.”

For more information about Antea’s AIM and inspection data management solutions with digital twin, visit: https://antea.tech

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin and mobility. Since 1989, Antea has facilitated digital transformation for operators of process plants in the oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries worldwide. The company’s innovative engineering and IoT technologies deliver one-click access to intelligent asset data for improved maintenance, reliability, and risk mitigation. Antea solutions are backed by data management services for complete support from implementation through to sustainable operations.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

info@antea.tech