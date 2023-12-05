Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Present to Leadership Conference

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Present to ECU Business Leadership Conference 2023

Business Brokers, Sean Rollins & Tony Khoury, present at East Carolina University

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Carolina University held its 2023 Business Leadership Conference in October, bringing in several local entrepreneurs and professionals to speak to over 1,500 business students. This conference helps to prepare students for the realities of the business world in a professional conference environment and provides opportunities to interact with ECU’s Business Advisory Council members, esteemed alumni, employers, and community members. The event complements the intensive leadership preparation that students receive during enrollment in the business program.

Senior Business Broker, Sean Rollins, volunteers for East Carolina University’s Entrepreneurs In Residence (EIR) program where he provides expertise, mentorship, and guidance to the Miller School of Entrepreneurship students. He helps support classes, programs, and the Miller School of Entrepreneurship, as a whole. Sean was invited through this program to present at the 2023 College of Business Leadership Conference, along with President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury.

“The annual COB (College of Business) Leadership Conference prepares our students for the realities of the business world in a professional environment. It provides opportunities to interact with esteemed alumni, employers, and community members,” states ECU Interim Dean, Mike Harris. “Interacting with business leaders such as Tony and Sean is one of the ways our students discover career paths and lessons learned along the way, which in turn will make them better leaders.”

Sean and Tony both have a passion for helping our Eastern NC community and educating young professionals on all their options post grad.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About ECU College of Business

East Carolina University’s College of Business provides an engaging learning environment to the leaders of today and tomorrow while expanding business knowledge and serving our communities. The foundation of our mission is the integration of four critical elements: Think, Value, Communicate, Lead.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.