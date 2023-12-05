Korean Digital Design Firm d'strict Showcases Striking New Media Installation at Art Basel in Miami Beach
Creative Minds behind “Whale #2” Times Square Installation and ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS to be featured in Art Basel Miami Beach's Collectors LoungeMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For images and B-roll of d’strict’s past work, Click Here.
The globally renowned Korean digital design firm, d’strict, known for their “Whale #2” installation in Times Square and the newly unveiled ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, is a proud partner of Art Basel in Miami Beach, taking place Dec. 8 – 10, 2023. Following the opening of ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS on the Vegas Strip in November, d’strict has joined a coveted list of industry-leading partners to be featured within Art Basel’s Collectors Lounge, where they will showcase their acclaimed new media works.
"We are pleased to be an official partner of Art Basel, the largest global arts community, and to showcase our innovative digital installation to key industry stakeholders," said Sean Lee, CEO of d’strict. "We will continue to actively seek out future collaboration opportunities, as well as expand into new art markets."
d’strict‘s curated highlights from their portfolio of new media works will be displayed on a "RigFlex" screen provided by Barco, a Belgian company specializing in digital projection and imaging technology. Through this collaboration with Barco, a global leader in visualization solutions, d’strict’s showcase in the Collectors Lounge is primed to provide state of the art immersive visuals.
Set against a dark backdrop to enhance the viewing experience, the showcase will include content from d’strict’s digital public installations that have earned international recognition, such as “WAVE," "Whale #2," "WHALE," "CITY," and "SOFT BODY." Projects by "a'strict," the company’s creative initiative, will be featured as well, in addition to content from the LED.ART media art licensing service. The epitome of the presentation is excerpts of content from d’strict’s ARTE MUSEUM exhibition spaces around the globe.
As a proud partner of Art Basel Miami Beach, d'strict will introduce its diverse business models and services, and will showcase their catalogue of acclaimed new media compositions to visitors of the Collectors Lounge. The firm has built a reputation for their stunning digital installations such as “WAVE” in K-POP Square in Seoul in 2020 as well as “Whale #2” and “Waterfall-NYC” in Times Square in New York in 2021. d’strict has been recognized globally for its design capabilities, having won gold awards at the iF Design Awards for two consecutive years. In-house professionals of d’strict specializing in planning, visual/space/system design, software development and operations have contributed to a legacy of excellence in design, specializing in the field of media art exhibitions. One of their most recognized exhibitions is ARTE MUSEUM, an immersive digital art experience that opened its first venue in the Western Hemisphere earlier this month: ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS.
With their showcase in the Collectors Lounge at Art Basel Miami Beach, d'strict aims to position themselves in front of global cultural dignitaries and introduce stakeholders to their suite of services, including B2B commercial services, media art content licensing (LED.ART), ARTE MUSEUM and more.
Art Basel is a premier international art fair that stages the world’s most established Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong and Paris. Art Basel in Miami Beach uniquely focuses on digital media art, and has earned global distinction for its annual showcase of works by masters of Modern and contemporary art, as well as the new generation of emerging stars.
Art Basel Miami Beach, which opens to the public on Dec. 8, 2023 at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), will feature 277 galleries from around the world and will include exhibitions, events and panel discussions in addition to the art fair. A preview day will be held for VIPs on Dec. 6 and 7. The 2022 edition – Art Basel’s largest to date in Miami Beach – brought together 282 premier galleries from 38 countries and territories, including 25 galleries participating in the fair for the first time, as well as multiple international exhibitors returning to the show after a brief hiatus with presentation coming from luxury and tech industries as partners for first time.
▼About Art Basel
Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel, whose Global Lead Partner is UBS, today stages the world’s premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report. Art Basel’s Global Media Partner is The Financial Times. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.
▼About d’strict
d'strict is a design company that creates innovative spatial experiences by developing content with digital media technology. Since its establishment in 2004, d’strict has continuously evolved along with technological advancement. Today, the company offers ‘Commercial Service' that provides customized content upon each client's request as well as 'Art Service' using self-produced content.
d'strict's strength lies in the ability to produce content based on a comprehensive understanding of digital media technology. Based on the company’s visual creativity and the finesse in fusing content with digital technology, experts across the field, from content planning to visual·motion·graphic design, system design·spatial integration, software development, and operations management, work harmoniously to provide a total business solution.
With d’strict content development prowess paced with fast-changing digital media technology, they have a wide, expansive scope of service offered globally. d'strict offers various B2B services to global companies; via LED.ART, they provide licenses of sophisticated media art content highly adaptable to exponentially-developing digital displays. Since 2022, the company have scaled up its B2C service by implementing a global expansion of ARTE MUSEUM, d’strict’s own immersive media art exhibition space. a'strict, the company’s media artist unit conceived for the fine art scene, works to continue to introduce new values to contemporary art by straddling the boundary between commerce and art.
d’strict’s journey of innovating spatial experience with digital media technology continues.
For more information, visit dstrict.com
Will Gaudet
Carol Fox & Associates
+1 773-251-7961
