La Concha Key West Announces First Phase of Restoration
La Concha Key West, the Grand Old Dame since 1926, proudly announces the completion of first phase of restoration to her former glory.
This renovation is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the unique spirit of Key West, while offering the highest standards of service and comfort to our guests.”KEY WEST, FLORIDA , USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Concha Key West, the Grand Old Dame since 1926, proudly announces the completion of first phase of restoration to her former glory, ushering in a new era of elegance and sophistication while preserving its rich history and vibrant character. With the completion of 160 guest rooms and 14 suites, visitors experience the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical décor, while presenting an ambiance of vintage Cuba brought into modern Key West fashion.
— General Manager, Tiffany Scott
"This renovation is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the unique spirit of Key West, while offering the highest standards of service and comfort to our guests,” says General Manager, Tiffany Scott. “We are so proud of the design, the construction, our team and our customers through this hotel’s evolution. We have a real gem in this hotel and its location. It has been a fun and thoughtful journey to elevate all aspects of this hotel.”
With beautiful varieties and shades of wood grain incorporated into the guest room floors and furniture, the bright and soothing color palette with layers of texture in wall coverings and accessories, create an inviting and comfortable new environment for all lodgers in each of the rooms and suites. The contemporary amenities are subtly woven into the guest room experience, creating the easy living vibe of each space.
Now a part of the Marriott family, the continued renovation, expected to be completed by third quarter of 2024, will also encompass a complete overhaul of public spaces and the exterior façade. In the first quarter, La Concha Key West further enhances its offering unveiling its new culinary and cocktail experiences in its restaurant, bar and coffee shop. Enjoying classic crafted cocktails at Tropicado, reimagined Cuban cuisine at Perla, or El Dom Coffee Shop, visitors to La Concha will experience a local legacy with present-day conveniences in the timeless Key West. Later in the year, the total transformation will be complete with the debut of La Concha's refreshed rooftop pool and building’s new exterior.
“Our goal is to blend the traditional charm of Key West with contemporary elegance, creating an experience that is both familiar and refreshingly new,” says Scott.
As the shining star of Duval Street, presenting a fun and lively atmosphere, the historic landmark, La Concha Key West is known for its deep and colorful roots within the island’s history. The hotel is situated on Duval Street in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. It is also centrally lo-cated near numerous water-sport opportunities including exceptional beaches, diving, and snorkeling. Near-by attractions include Mallory Square, The Hemingway Home and Museum, Truman Little White House, and Mel Fisher Maritime Museum. Many notable guests have stayed at the landmark hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.
La Concha Key West is a place to discover the effortless pleasure of conch hospitality. For more information about La Concha Key West call (305)-296-2991. Visit laconchakeywest.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.
Autumn Mayfield
The Mayfield Group
amayfield@mayfieldpr.com