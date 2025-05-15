Pier House Resort & Spa Launches Summer Season with Savings

Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West Pier House Resort & Spa One Duval at Pier House Pier House Resort & Spa Suite Chart Room in Key West

Guests May “Book Early and Save” on Best Available Rate

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pier House Resort & Spa, a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years that is nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean, is inviting guests to lock in their tropical getaway early and enjoy unbeatable savings with its new “Book Early and Save ” offer.Guests who reserve accommodations in advance can enjoy up to 20% off the visit with no minimum length of stay required. Offer highlights include:• Up to 20% off the stay• No minimum number of nights required• Iconic beachfront location in the heart of Old Town Key West• Access to a private beach, oceanfront pool, and luxurious spa• Reservations available at https://www.pierhouse.com/book-early-and-save With two restaurants, the oceanfront One Duval provides a culinary experience with fine and casual dining considerations either indoor or outdoor. With a continuously changing menu that reflects the freshest ingredients and Chef Maria Manso’s inspired vision, One Duval presents a culinary adventure with amazing sunset views. Pier House Resort & Spa guests may also adhere to the “no shirt, no shoes, no problem” motto while hanging out at Beach Bar. The beachside bar and grill provides a low-key, swimsuit-casual dining spot for guests to enjoy a tropical drink or a bite to eat when beachfront activities work up an appetite.A piece of old Key West lies within Pier House Resort & Spa at Chart Room, known as one of the island’s greatest hidden treasures. As unofficial headquarters of Mel Fisher Jimmy Buffet and Louis Armstrong, Chart Room holds the key to countless Key West tales and memories. The bar serves straight-up spirits and enforces a casual atmosphere as indicated through its ceiling of ties, collected from patrons who unknowingly enter the establishment overdressed. Donned with vintage photos of notable visitors, Chart Room is an iconic dive where locals and guests swap stories and kick back.As a serene haven encouraging a Key West state-of-mind, The Spa at Pier House is the premier island retreat for visitors looking to unwind, relax and restore well-being. As Key West’s only full-service spa, The Spa melts away distractions with an expansive menu including a variety of body treatments, facials and massages including couples treatments.Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites, Pier House Resort & Spa presents gorgeous grounds while boasting stunning views. For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600. Visit www.pierhouse.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.