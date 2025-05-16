River House at Odette's Presents Love is Love

Celebrating Love for all at River House at Odette's

Our hotel site is historically a favorite spot for LGBTQ+ gatherings and celebrations. We are happy to continue to champion for Pride while continuing our partnership with New Hope Celebrates.” — David Myers, President, Bridge Hospitality

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., celebrates the people, history and connections that make its community unique with the Love is Love program during Pride month. Celebrating inclusion, Love is Love welcomes guests to show support for equality with starting at rates of $199/night, June 1-30, 2025. Guests spreading love for all receive a special Pride Welcome Amenity and 15 percent of room rate is donated to River House partner New Hope Celebrates , helping the local non-profit to fund their ongoing efforts to promote diversity in the New Hope area and beyond.“New Hope has long been celebrated as a welcoming and affirming community for all people,” said Dave Myers, president, Bridge Hospitality for River House at Odette’s. “Our hotel site is historically a favorite spot for LGBTQ+ gatherings and celebrations. We are happy to continue to champion for Pride while continuing our partnership with New Hope Celebrates.”A 501c3 non-profit, New Hope Celebrates brings inclusion, diversity, progress and love to the New Hope and Lambertville communities. Established in 2003, New Hope Celebrates focuses on highlighting the history and cultural nuances of New Hope, PA while stimulating the retail, hospitality, and professional community. Signature annual events include May PrideFest with Pride Parade, Pride Fair and Best Cocktail Contest, along with local favorite events Pride Pageant and Out in New Hope.Tucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant, inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the 2023 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To celebrate love and diversity at River House at Odette’s, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.ABOUT BRIDGE HOSPITALITYBridge Hospitality is a boutique hospitality management company based in New Hope, Pa., operating a distinctive collection of luxury properties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Since its founding in 2023, Bridge Hospitality has been committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences rooted in heart-led service, empowered teamwork, and culinary excellence. Led by President David Myers, the company proudly oversees The Reeds at Shelter Haven and its dining and wellness outlets, River House at Odette’s with its acclaimed restaurant and members-only rooftop experience, and The Grove at Centerton. With a deep connection to the communities it serves, Bridge Hospitality creates immersive stays and unforgettable events for discerning travelers, families, and corporate and wedding clientele. Every experience is guided by integrity, curiosity, and a shared passion for true hospitality.

