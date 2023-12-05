LLYC Foundation’s Future Voices project doubles in size in 2023
Over 120 LLYC volunteers worked with 15 organizations across 12 countries to help young people strengthen their personal and professional communication skills
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the LLYC Foundation’s Future Voices program helped almost 600 young people, nearly doubling last year’s numbers. Focused on improving the lives of youth at risk of social exclusion through in-person communications and soft skills training, Future Voices brought together over 120 LLYC volunteers with 15 social organizations across 12 countries, including Fundación MIRA USA in Miami, Florida.
“We're immensely proud of Future Voices, which is one of our most impactful initiatives,” said Maria Cura, President of the LLYC Foundation. “Through this project, we highlight communication’s significance to social change and teach the next generation how to use cutting-edge digital and communication tools. Our goal is to give underprivileged youth resources to help them overcome the challenges they face and transform their futures.”
Since its launch, Future Voices has worked with 49 national and international organizations to help almost 1,400 young people worldwide. In the four times the program has run, over 400 LLYC employees have volunteered their time to help young people in vulnerable situations change their lives.
"The dedication our partner organizations and LLYC professionals have shown has allowed this program to become a resounding success," Cura added. “We would like to express our gratitude to all those who have put so much effort into Future Voices, helping us foster positive change for a brighter future."
In addition to Fundacion MIRA USA, Future Voices worked with Fundación Cimientos (Argentina), Noix por Noix (Brazil), Fundación Cerro Navía Joven (Chile), Fundación Alquería Cavelier (Colombia), Academia La Javilla (Dominican Republic), Fundación Nuestros Jóvenes (Ecuador), Fundación EDUCA (Mexico), Kantaya (Peru), Fundación TAC (Panama), Associação Raízes (Portugal), Fundación Exit (Spain), Fundación Iter (Spain), and Fundación Plaza de los Oficios (Spain).
About the LLYC Foundation
The LLYC Foundation, established in 2016, aims to create significant social value through cutting-edge communications and transformative creativity. Thanks to the company’s over 1,100 LLYC professionals across 12 countries, the Foundation has been able to use creative thinking to drive positive social impact and make a difference in the world.
About LLYC
LLYC (BME: LLYC) is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm with U.S. offices in New York, Miami, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. and over 1,100 professionals in 12 countries. With over 25 years of expertise, we advise companies that range from startups and unicorns to the biggest Fortune 500 firms.
We help clients make data-driven choices that ensure their company’s reputation, trust, and credibility. Whether working on a campaign that will truly connect with people, completing an M&A operation, or carrying out any other communications project or strategy, LLYC’s innovative and creative approach to storytelling, extensive experience, and exclusive insights help clients make their visions into reality.
