Good Dad Act Florida House Bill #775 Empowers Unwed Fathers in Custody Battles

Bill #775 Fathers right should not be overlooked Good Dad Act Purpose

Helping unwed fathers establish their legal rights to their children

This legislation now ensures that unwed fathers can actively engage in their children's lives and have a say in important matters that affect their well-being.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of Florida has taken a significant step towards empowering unwed fathers facing custody issues with the enactment of the Good Dad Act Florida House Bill #775 on July 1, 2023. This landmark legislation has provided unwed fathers with newfound rights and opportunities in their custody battles, ensuring their active participation in their children's lives.

Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, a dedicated advocate for fathers' rights, initiated a proposal to the Florida State Legislature last fall. In an impressive display of efficiency and determination, the bill was passed unanimously in both the house and senate in just eight months. Dr. Jennings' efforts have been instrumental in bringing about this positive change for unwed fathers in Florida.

One of the significant provisions of the Good Dad Act is that unwed fathers are now able to participate in their children's educational decisions, health decisions, and religious beliefs without the need for a court order. Previously, many fathers were not permitted to go to their children's schools to make inquiries about their education. "This legislation now ensures that unwed fathers can actively engage in their children's lives and have a say in important matters that affect their well-being.", said Dr. hc. Bernard Wh Jennings.

Recognizing the historical efforts of Dr. hc.Bernard Wh Jennings, the Miami-Dade County School Board, through an initiative of School Board member Dr. Bendros Mindingall, will honor Dr. Jennings at their regularly scheduled meeting on December 20th, 2023, at 11:00 am. This recognition serves as a testament to Dr. Jennings' dedication and commitment to advocating for fathers' rights and the positive impact of the Good Dad Act.

In light of the success of the Good Dad Act in Florida, the GoodDadAct Committee has been formed as a movement through the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. The Committee's mission is to promote and pass the Good Dad Act Bill in all 50 states across the nation, ensuring that unwed fathers everywhere have the opportunity to be actively involved in their children's lives. The Committee holds regular meetings every Tuesday evening at 8 pm online on Google Meet. To attend these meetings, interested individuals can email Biscaynegardenschamber@gmail.com or visit the website www.GoodDadAct.com.

The enactment of the Good Dad Act Florida House Bill #775 marks a significant milestone in the fight for fathers' rights. Unwed fathers in Florida now have the legal framework and support they need to actively participate in their children's lives, making decisions that impact their well-being. The Good Dad Act Committee's efforts to expand this legislation nationwide will undoubtedly bring positive change to countless fathers and children across the country.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Vanessa Cassis

Vice President of Philanthropy

Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

954-999-6120

Biscaynegardenschamber@gmail.com

###

Good Dad Act signed into law