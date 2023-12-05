After 30 Years At NASA, Vickie Kloeris Publishes Out-Of-This-World Memoir About Her Career as a Food Scientist

Ever thought about what astronauts eat as they travel to space?

Food is something we can all relate to much easier than we can relate to zero gravity and orbital dynamics.” — Vickie Kloeris

After an impressive career spanning over 30 years as a food scientist at NASA, Vickie Kloeris is trading in her cooking mitts for a writing pen. Her newly released book, Space Bites, tells the story of her experience at NASA, revealing exactly what a space food scientist does. It promises to be an intriguing read for any self-proclaimed foodie, space fanatic, or anyone who's tried astronaut ice cream.

Kloeris is credited for helping to develop many of the food items that astronauts on the International Space Station are eating today. Her work as a food scientist not only highlights the importance of proper nutrition for the body but also the emotional comfort that food can provide astronauts and help them feel connected to an earth they’re no longer on. And Kloeris believes that connection through food can go both ways, particularly for her readers. “Food is something we can all relate to much easier than we can relate to zero gravity and orbital dynamics,” she shares.

Another inspiration behind Kloeris’ memoir is to show readers the variety of jobs available at a place like NASA. She hopes younger readers will dream about working there someday. “I want [readers] to learn that there are many different types of expertise required to support NASA and successful spaceflights; not just the engineers and astronauts that most people think of when they think of NASA. Beyond that, I wanted to bring some awareness to food science as a career path. Although there is significant demand for graduates of food science programs that lead to well-paying jobs, few people are aware of food science as a career.”

Kloeris is dedicated to helping students discover food science as an interesting, viable career path. She thoughtfully included information about the Institute of Food Technology (IFT) and universities with food science degree programs in her book; Kloeris has also pledged to donate all profits from Space Bites to fund scholarships for Food Science majors at her alma mater, Texas A&M University, and through IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Foundation.

It wasn’t so long ago that space was a matter of major national interest; Space Bites is Kloeris’ way of offering insight for those who continue to find the final frontier fascinating. Space Bites is now available at BallastBooks.com and everywhere books are sold.