Get creative this December with MDC’s free wreath-making session

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – If you’d rather celebrate the holiday season with nature’s bounty instead of shopping for a premade gift, join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a free wreath-making workshop from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Ozark Regional Office in West Plains!

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196910.

MDC will provide supplies for creating unique, handmade wreaths perfect for doors, windows, or outer walls.

“Enjoy this long-time tradition as we introduce you to different coniferous trees and techniques on how to build your own wreath using different Missouri native plants as accents,” said MDC Conservation Educator and workshop instructor Sarah Elrod.

Each participant will receive a 12” wreath frame, paddle wire and ribbon to make a bow. Individuals may also bring their own ribbon and wreath accents to personalize – or forage for your own backyard native plant accents! And please bring a pair of garden gloves and pruners with you.

“I make one every year,” she said. “My family and I love the smell of cedar and pine on our doors right from our own backyards. It puts me in the Christmas spirit to share this tradition with others.”

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Conservation Educator Sarah Elrod at Sarah.Elrod@mdc.mo.gov.

Ozark Regional Office is located at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains.

Find more free nature-themed holiday programs near you online at mdc.mo.gov.