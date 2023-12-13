Submit Release
PeopleGuru™ and Monarch Consulting Aim to Transform Workplaces with People, Processes, and Technology

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleGuru™, a trailblazer in Human Capital Management (HCM) technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Monarch Consulting, a premier firm specializing in comprehensive HR services.

“We are delighted to partner with Monarch Consulting to offer our clients a holistic HR solution. Their expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission to tailor HR solutions for mid-market organizations through innovative technology and complements our technology-driven approach," said Richard Cangemi, Chief Executive Officer of PeopleGuru™.

Monarch Consulting offers a wide breadth of HR capabilities from consulting and one-off projects to complete outsourcing of all human resource functions.

“This partnership with PeopleGuru™ enables us to expand and streamline our service offering by bringing payroll and benefits administration under the Monarch umbrella of services, which already includes overall HR consulting, staffing and recruiting, compensation consulting, learning and development, talent management, mobile I-9 verification, and HR investigations,” said Dan Darabaris, Chief Operating Officer at Monarch Consulting. “By adding PeopleGuru™’s technology solutions to the mix, we are now a one-stop-shop for all HR needs.”

Working together, PeopleGuru™ and Monarch Consulting empower HR leaders to make strategic decisions that drive organizational success.

About PeopleGuru™:

PeopleGuru™ is one of the fastest-growing Human Capital Management software developers in the nation. PeopleGuru™ and its HR technology, best practices, and expert advice is the solution partner of choice to hundreds of visionary HR leaders intent on building award-winning workplaces, transforming their employee experience, and supporting the workforce of the future.

For more information, visit www.peopleguru.com.

About Monarch Consulting, LLC:

Monarch Consulting, LLC provides a wide range of HR services, including staffing and recruiting, compensation consulting, learning and development, talent management, mobile I-9 verification, HR investigations, and career coaching.

For more information, visit www.monarchconsultinghr.com

Christian Spoerl
PeopleGuru™
+1 844-759-1984
email us here
