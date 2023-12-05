S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Supports Good Gang USA to Spread Christmas Cheer in Houston
A new toy at Christmas puts a smile on a child’s face and puts hope in their hearts.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season is here, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) eagerly anticipates the chance to give back to local initiatives supporting local youth in Houston, TX. SCDC is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Good Gang USA, a prominent local non-profit dedicated to nurturing youth leadership through self-discipline, personal development, and collective interdependence. An empowering mantra echoed within the program is: “I’m a candidate for significance and success. There’s a genius in me.”
— Bishop James W.E. Dixon
One of Good Gang USA's flagship initiatives, "Baking to Bless," spearheaded by the driven 19-year-old Victoria Dixon, a member of the Young Adult Ministry at The Community of Faith Church and daughter of Bishop James W.E. Dixon II, organized and raised funds for Toys of Hope and Coats of Compassion. Founder of Good Gang USA, Bishop James W.E. Dixon, mentions, “A new toy at Christmas puts a smile on a child’s face and puts hope in their hearts.” Coats of Compassion serves between 3,000 to 5,000 kids every year. These projects are dedicated to uplifting underprivileged yet deserving children within the community. Over the years, tens of thousands of children have been positively impacted from these initiatives during the holiday season, emphasizing the critical need for community support.
"Baking to Bless" serves as an engaging platform showcasing local businesses, restaurants, philanthropic contributors, and exceptionally skilled bakers. Distinguished figures such as Mayor Sylvester Turner and prominent leaders from the restaurant community participated in the festivities on Sunday, December 3rd.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp took immense pride in aligning with Good Gang USA's "Baking to Bless" initiative, furthering its commitment to Supplying Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.). SCDC deeply appreciates the dedication of Good Gang USA, and all involved in organizing this impactful event. The partnership marks a significant step in spreading the joy of the Christmas season and supporting families in need.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
