The Gore London Unites the Hotel’s Judy Garland Junior Suite and the Official Judy Garland Fragrance

Judy Garland Junior Suite at The Gore London The Official Judy Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato The Gore London - Starhotels Collezione

Fragrance creator TurnKey Beauty collaborates with Starhotels Collezione - one of the official sites in the UK where the Hollywood icon’s fragrance can be found

From the suite that hosted Judy Garland to the fragrance recently created in her honor, The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione is proud to partner with Vincenzo Spinnato and the Judy Garland Estate” — Thomas Orchard, Complex General Manager of Starhotels UK

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move over Kansas! Judy Garland’s second home is known to be The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione, where in the 1960s Ms. Garland had some of her favorite pieces of furniture moved from her California residence to the hotel to provide her with a ‘true feeling of home’ while in the United Kingdom. The famous Starhotels’ The Gore London maintains Ms. Garland’s original bed frame in a Suite named after the late Hollywood icon. Today, the hotel announces a partnership with TurnKey Beauty Inc., where The Gore London guests staying in the Judy Garland Junior Suite for a minimum of two nights, will receive a complimentary bottle of JUDY, a fine fragrance developed by cosmetic chemist and perfumer and President/CEO of TurnKey Beauty, Vincenzo (Vince) Spinnato. Spinnato specially created the fragrance to commemorate the late entertainer’s 100 birthday.

“From the suite which hosted Judy Garland back in the days to the fragrance, which was recently created in her honor, The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione is proud to partner with Vincenzo Spinnato and the Judy Garland Estate to offer a complimentary bottle of the fragrance to guests who stay in the Garland suite a minimum of two nights,” says Thomas Orchard, Complex General Manager of Starhotels UK. According to Mr. Orchard, these guests will also receive a complimentary glass of a Judy Garland-inspired cocktail in the iconic hotel’s Bar 190, Rock & Movie Stars home.

“Judy Garland was such an icon and Hollywood legend,” says Vince Spinnato, “and according to Ms. Garland’s family, the United Kingdom was one of her favorite places to perform, visit and stay. This makes the partnership with The Gore London, her home-away-from home, even more special.”

TurnKey Beauty

TurnKey Beauty’s experience encompasses a vast line – from personal care products in the beauty industry to specially created fragrances/perfumes and more. Its work includes concept and development to project launch, including manufacturing, packaging/design, and marketing/advertising.

The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione

Established in 1892, The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione is an iconic beacon of British hospitality. As the boutique hotel celebrates its 130th anniversary, its history resonates stronger than ever before. Brimming with Victorian eccentricity, all 50 lavishly appointed rooms and suites are individually furnished, marked by vivid colour, oak-carved four-poster beds, and antique furniture. The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione is ideally located in Kensington within a short distance from the capital’s many cultural and leisure hotspots.

Starhotels

Starhotels, the first Italian private hotel company, is a market leader in the 4- and 5-star hotel sector. The hotel group has 30 hotels with more than 4,200 rooms and luxury residences overall, located in the heart of top destinations such as: Florence, Rome, London, Paris and New York with more to come. Starhotels is synonymous with the excellence of Italian hospitality, matched with impeccable service that excels at anticipating guests’ wishes and exceeding their expectations.

The prestigious Starhotels Collezione – icons of style in the most beautiful destinations in the world – stand out for their strategic locations, sophisticated design and bespoke services. Starhotels Collezione properties are located in Florence, London, Milan, New York, Paris, Rome, Saturnia, Siena, Trieste, Venice and Vicenza.

Starhotels Premium, located in the heart of the most beautiful Italian cities of Bergamo, Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Parma, Rome, Saronno and Turin, stand out for their contemporary style and perfect combination of elegance and comfort, providing an intangible sense of well-being and an excellent and welcoming service.