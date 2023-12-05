Participation in the International Symposium in honor of the 115th anniversary of Academician Bobojon Gafurov

TAJIKISTAN, December 5 - On December 5th, an International Symposium "Bobojon Gafurov - the greatest researcher and presenter of the history of the Tajik people" was held in honor of the 115th birth anniversary of Academician Bobojon Gafurov with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

The President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tajikistan, Farhod Rahimi, opened the work of the high-level conference with an introductory speech, and then gave the floor to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon, first of all, sincerely congratulated the noble people of Tajikistan, compatriots abroad and participants of the event on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of the great son of the Tajik nation, the outstanding public and political figure, the Hero of Tajikistan, academician Bobojon Gafurov.

President Emomali Rahmon assessed the contribution of Alloma Bobojon Gafurov in the economic and social development of Tajikistan, advancing modern science and culture of the republic and Oriental science of the 20th century as very effective and prolific.

It was emphasized that Bobojon Gafurov spent his entire life and activity in researching the traditions of Tajik statehood, the past of several thousand years of the Tajik nation, the status and historical place of Tajiks in science, literature, culture and human civilization.

Therefore, on September 8, 1997, by the Decree of the President of the country, Bobojon Gafurov was awarded the highest title "Hero of Tajikistan" for his outstanding state activity and great services in the development of science and culture, national self-awareness, sense of pride and patriotism.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon considered the holding of this high-level event as the highest sign of appreciation of the leadership and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the valuable services of Bobojon Gafurov to the Tajik people and state, and during an insightful speech deliberated on his exemplary life and fruitful activity in the path to presenting the cultured and civilized Tajik people in the arena the world thought.

In particular, it was emphasized that Bobojon Gafurov was in constant contact with scientists and writers and always supported, monitored and guided the development of Tajik science.

After Sadriddin Aini, Bobojon Gafurov started a comprehensive study of the history and civilization of Tajiks. At the new stage of the development of Tajik science and culture, he expanded the branch of Tajik studies, the first bright phenomenon of which was the creation of the fundamental work "A Brief History of the Tajik People".

It was stressed that the goal of Ustod Bobojon Gafurov in publishing this book and subsequent works was to prove to the world this scientific fact that Tajiks are one of the oldest nations in the world and have been playing a very valuable historical role in the development of human civilization.

Speaking about the importance of the masterpiece "Tojikon" (The Tajiks) by Bobojon Gafurov, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, stated that "Tojikon" is a work that reproduces the history of the Tajik nation from the earliest times to the beginning of the 20th century, and is written in a very detailed way based on the numerous archeological materials, written historical and literary works and researches of famous scientists of East and West. The process of the formation of the Tajik nation, the development of national culture, and at the same time, the tragic moments of our people's life and the historical heroes of its living children are clearly described in this unique work, using reliable historical sources.

"Tojikon" is now the personal book of every educated and decent person of the Tajik nation, noted the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon.

The President of the country instructed the Government to study and propose the issue of establishing the State Award named after Academician Bobojon Gafurov for significant achievements in researching the history of the Tajik people, archeology, ethnology, oriental studies and presenting the ancient history and culture of Tajiks in the international arena.

Also, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, instructed to publish the "Shahnameh" of Abulqosim Firdavsi and make it accessible to all the people of the country in order to inform as many people as possible about the history, culture and civilization of their ancestors.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the goal of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan is to honor and preserve the name of the great sons of the Tajik nation, to cherish and protect our proud history and rich scientific, literary, cultural and civilizational heritage, make use of this precious heritage as much as possible and wisely for the sake of unity and solidarity, pride and honor of our people, prosperity of our ancestral homeland and strengthening of the foundations of our new national statehood.

After the meaningful speech of the President of the country at the International Symposium "Bobojon Gafurov - the greatest researcher and presenter of the history of the Tajik people", the guests of the event, scientists and experts of the international level Vitaly Naumkin - academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Szin Sze - deputy director of the Institute of Europe, Russia and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hasan Bukhari - professor at Tehran University, Francis Richard - Orientalist from France, Navshohi Arif - doctor of history from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ibrahim Istambuli - Arabic translator of the book "Tojikon" from Syria and Davlatzoda Shoirai Karomatullo - fourth-year student of the Faculty of History of the Tajik National University, winner of the grand prize of the republican contest "Tajiks - mirror of the history of the nation" spoke and reflected on the meritorious services of Alloma Bobojon Gafurov in the path to clarifying the history and the emergence of the Tajik state and nation, and the glorification of the nation's outstanding son by the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.