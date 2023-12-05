The Ambassador of the Republic of Benin presented copies of his credentials

Submit Release
05 December 2023

On December 5, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Benin to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Akambi Andre Okunlola Biau.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed confidence that his appointment will give impetus to the further development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Benin.

The parties noted the prospects for coordinated cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Benin within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, ECOSOC and others.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the possibilities of establishing political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Benin, developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and also noted the importance of establishing cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

