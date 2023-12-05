Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,494 in the last 365 days.

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with representatives of the International Labor Organization

05 December 2023

76

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with representatives of the International Labor Organization

On December 5, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the delegation of the International Labor Organization (ILO), which arrived in Ashgabat led by the Deputy Director of the Department of Governance and Tripartism of the ILO Kamran Fannizadeh.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the tasks outlined in the Road Map and defining the main areas of interaction and specific steps of cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the ILO for 2023.

ILO representatives welcomed the commitment of the Turkmen side in terms of systematic implementation of the obligations undertaken within the ILO.

In the context of developing cooperation, issues of further expanding the dialogue and establishing connections on a systematic basis were considered. At the same time, the parties discussed further practical steps with specific events for 2024.

During the meeting, ILO representatives familiarized the Turkmen side with the results of work in the fields and voiced their vision of cooperation for the near future.

You just read:

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with representatives of the International Labor Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more