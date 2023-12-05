05 December 2023

76

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with representatives of the International Labor Organization

On December 5, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the delegation of the International Labor Organization (ILO), which arrived in Ashgabat led by the Deputy Director of the Department of Governance and Tripartism of the ILO Kamran Fannizadeh.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the tasks outlined in the Road Map and defining the main areas of interaction and specific steps of cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the ILO for 2023.

ILO representatives welcomed the commitment of the Turkmen side in terms of systematic implementation of the obligations undertaken within the ILO.

In the context of developing cooperation, issues of further expanding the dialogue and establishing connections on a systematic basis were considered. At the same time, the parties discussed further practical steps with specific events for 2024.

During the meeting, ILO representatives familiarized the Turkmen side with the results of work in the fields and voiced their vision of cooperation for the near future.