VADOC Probation and Parole Offices Report Good Numbers for Halloween

Press Release December 05, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) findings from Halloween night 2023 indicate that proactive steps taken by Virginia’s Probation and Parole Officers made for a quiet and safe Halloween night for trick-or-treaters across the Commonwealth.

On October 31, 2023, there were no reported crimes involving minor victims committed by VADOC supervisees.

Sex offenders were put on notice well beforehand that the VADOC would increase supervision on Halloween night, including spot checks, random home visits, selective surveillance, and attendance at local activities such as “trunk or treat” events.

Probation and Parole Officers across the Commonwealth requested eight arrest warrants for probation violations and carried out five arrests.

“We would like to report zero violations on Halloween, but these warrants and arrests demonstrate the Virginia Department of Corrections’ steadfast commitment to protecting all Virginians,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Probation and Parole Officers work proactively every day to promote long-term public safety. This was no exception.”

VADOC Probation and Parole Officers and the Sex Offender Programs and Monitoring Unit (SOPMU) collaborated with the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit and participating local law enforcement officials to encourage appropriate behavior in sex offenders under community supervision.

Sex offenders under supervision were told not to decorate their homes or hand out treats. Additionally, all probation and parole districts established Halloween curfews for sex offenders. Sex offenders who live in jurisdictions hosting celebratory events for children were instructed not to attend the events.