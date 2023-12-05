Mark Turpin Returns to WWEMA Board of Directors
Water equipment manufacturing veteran on a mission to solve critical industry challenges
The water industry is experiencing a great deal of change and challenges right now, and people are looking to WWEMA for guidance.”SAGINAW, MICH., US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association Inc. (WWEMA) has re-elected Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation, for a third term on its board of directors. Joining a critical juncture in water history, Turpin will join a prestigious group of industry leadership to help navigate an influx of issues impacting the sector, from regulatory issues like Build America and Buy America (BABA) to broader topics like climate change and sustainability.
“The water industry is experiencing a great deal of change and challenges right now, and people are looking to WWEMA for guidance,” said Turpin. “Leaving WWEMA’s annual conference earlier this month, I was ignited with a compelling urgency to dive back in, engage, and contribute on behalf of the industry. I am deeply honored to be asked to rejoin the board of directors and look forward to contributing my passion, expertise and dedication to the strategic direction that will shape the future of our industry.”
Established in 1908, WWEMA is a nonprofit organization that advocates, informs and connects its members with key policy and decision makers, helping increase competitiveness and profitability. Turpin previously served on the WWEMA board from 2012 to 2019, including a stint as chairman in 2017, chairperson elect the prior year and treasurer from 2014-2016. During his new three-year term, which will be effective beginning on January 1, 2024, Turpin hopes to partner with Claudio Ternieden, executive director of WWEMA, and the board of directors to grow membership, influence and effectiveness in the pursuit of the organization’s mission to promote the advancement of technology solutions for clean water that ensures a future sustainable environment and to improve its members’ economic viability.
For additional information about WWEMA and its mission, visit WWEMA.org.
About Duperon Corporation
Duperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit duperon.com.
