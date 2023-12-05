Submit Release
PACHA Meeting: Watch Livestream Tomorrow

Content From: HIV.govPublished: December 05, 20231 min read

Council to discuss aging and HIV, getting to the 2030 target to end the U.S. HIV epidemic, and the HIV needs of transgender men and non-binary individuals.

The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) will meet virtually tomorrow, Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM–6:00 PM (ET). The meeting will be livestreamed at hhs.gov/live.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Getting to the goal of reducing new HIV infections in the United States by 90% by 2030.
  • Addressing the needs of people aging with HIV and long-term and lifetime survivors.
  • Understanding the HIV needs of transgender men and nonbinary individuals.
  • A PACHA-to-the-People community engagement session.

More information about the upcoming meeting can be found on HIV.gov’s About PACHA page, including the agenda, information on submitting public comment, and details about how to participate in the virtual PACHA-to-the-People community engagement session.

