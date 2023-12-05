VARStreet's seamless integration with Avalara sales tax software is now available for Canadian Resellers
This integration reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of cloud-based business management software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. Its eCommerce platform connects with 50+ Distributors for catalog, price, and inventory, making it the #1 choice for VARs looking to set up an online store. It also comes with a robust quoting and CRM platform at the back end, and hence provides a holistic business management platform for VARs in the U.S. & Canada.
— Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreet
An increasing number of VARStreet's Canadian customers use Avalara as their taxation partner. Keeping this in mind, the availability of Avalara integration to Canadian customers will add immense value to VARStreet’s business management software.
VARStreet-Avalara integration was already available to U.S. customers and is now extended to Canadian customers as well. With this integration, Canadian customers can automate their tax compliance processes. The integration provides Canadian customers with real-time updates on tax regulations and changes, ensuring that they are always in compliance with the latest tax laws.
With this integration, sales tax can be automatically calculated while generating a quote or a sales order in VARStreet's quoting software. The same is also available on their eCommerce stores for carts and can be applied to the customer invoices too. This will allow Canadian customers to focus on their core business activities without any need to handle the burden of complex tax management.
VARStreet’s application comes with an integrated product catalog of over 7 million IT and office supply products from 50+ distributors. Avalara automatically applies differing tax rates for a variety of circumstances, including category-specific tax rates, shipping and handling rules, and more.
"We are happy to make Avalara integration available to our Canadian resellers. The complexities of tax compliance can be a significant challenge for businesses, and our aim is to simplify this process and empower Canadian resellers to focus on what they do best. This integration reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales, at VARStreet.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
