Author Dr. Adah Kennon to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Adah Kennon has accomplished much but she is perhaps best known for her work as a novelist – writing romance novels that feature characters treated unfairly through no fault of their own, or who make self-destructive decisions. Free will is the unknown element. Will they overcome barriers which stand between them and their ability to evolve, accept help from the most unlikely sources and reach their true destiny?

A prime example is her most recent novel. The Blessing: Responsibility to Redemption is paranormal in nature. The main character, Ra, is a walking, talking aura that can shape shift and move from ethereal to human form to carry-out his mission in different dimensions.

A stand-alone product in it’s own right, The Blessing: Responsibility to Redemption is the first book in the Your Vibe…Now Mine trilogy. The provocative story line makes it Adah’s personal favorite and she hopes it will evolve into a television series.

“The voices you choose to listen to influence actions and become the path you follow. Choices result in consequences. My books remind people that you reap what you sow. It’s something everyone can relate to.”

In addition to relatable morals, Adah’s books feature a lot of vibrant imagery and a raw writing style. She doesn’t sugar coat anything. “Writing creatively is quite different than when I wrote reports as a psychologist.”

Adah recounts how she first discovered her passion for creative writing which led to her first published work (a candid nonfiction memoir.) It was back when she became caregiver to her critically ill husband, who was unable to receive certain medications they believed he was due from the government as a honorably retired Army Veteran with kidney disease. Putting her feelings, such as anger, confusion, and frustration, on paper helped Adah constructively channel her emotions to empower herself and inspire others. While her husband sat on Dialysis equipment, Adah filled the hours writing by his side. Patient or Profit: Where is the Love? chronicles their struggle and victory.

Dr. Adah Kennon is a woman of color with an interesting mix of cultures in her genealogy. They include Irish, Native American and African American. When she first chose the cover art for The Blessing: Responsibility to Redemption, her buff brown hero with shoulder length dreadlocks and emerald green eyes was met with mixed reviews. Agents said that novels featuring characters of color rarely succeed in the romance genre. Determined to counter that misinformation, she refused to compromise her vision, knowing that love and romance are human experiences that cross all genres and ethnicities.

The Blessing; Responsibility to Redemption and all of Adah’s books are available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble online, her website and book signing events she does in her Las Vegas home area. In the upcoming web radio show, she will talk about how the trilogy will unfold, how to order her books, and projects in the making.She will also recount the fascinating life lessons that led her to become a writer.

Close up radio will feature author Dr. Adah Kennon in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, December 7th at 2pm Eastern

For more information about the author and her work, please visit https://www.adahkennonauthor.com/