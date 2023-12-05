Submit Release
SendQuick Attains Prestigious ISO Certifications and Cyber Trust Mark

Solidifying Commitment to Information Security

SINGAPORE, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendQuick, a leading provider of communication and messaging solutions, proudly announces its recent achievement of the prestigious ISO/IEC 27017:2015 and ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certifications, along with the Cyber Trust Mark.

These notable certifications underscore SendQuick's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security and data privacy within its enterprise mobile messaging solution platforms.

The ISO/IEC 27017:2015 focuses on information security controls for cloud services, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information in the cloud.

Besides this, SendQuick achieved ISO/IEC 27018:2019 which specifically addresses the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) in cloud services for the provision of enterprise mobility solutions, including omnichannel message gateways and cloud solutions, emphasizing the company’s commitment to safeguarding user data.

In addition to both ISO certifications, SendQuick also successfully obtained the Cyber Trust Mark.

The Cyber Trust Mark, a symbol of excellence in cybersecurity, recognizes SendQuick's commitment to implementing robust cybersecurity measures and best practices. This achievement reflects the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its systems against emerging cyber threats, providing users with a secure and reliable communication environment.

Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd, expressed enthusiasm for these accomplishments, stating, "The attainment of ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISO/IEC 27018:2019 and the Cyber Trust Mark is a testament to SendQuick's unwavering commitment to the security and privacy of our users' data. We understand the critical importance of providing a secure communication platform, and these certifications reinforce our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry standards."

By adhering to globally recognized standards, SendQuick aims to instill confidence in its users, assuring them that their sensitive information is handled with utmost care and in compliance with international regulations.

As businesses increasingly prioritize secure communication solutions, SendQuick's attainment of the ISO certifications and the Cyber Trust Mark, in addition to the HIPAA Seal of Compliance, positions the company as a reliable and trusted partner in the industry.

These achievements showcase SendQuick's proactive approach to information security, ensuring that the company stays ahead of the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats.

For more information about SendQuick and its suite of enterprise mobile messaging solutions, especially the award-winning SendQuick Conexa, which easily validates users’ identity to secure remote access to each organisation’s network systems and databases, please visit www.sendquick.com.

