Becky Tamashasky Joins Avolve Software as Chief Innovations Officer
Avolve Software announces the appointment of Becky Tamashasky in the role of Chief Innovations Officer, who joins from Trimble.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX, Arizona, MONTH DAY, 2023 – Avolve Software announces the appointment of Becky Tamashasky in the role of Chief Innovations Officer, as the global leader in electronic plan review looks to build out its SaaS solutions to meet the future challenges for its public sector customers.
Becky joins Avolve from Trimble, where she was Sector VP Product Vision, Asset Lifecycle Management for the Owner and Public Sector. With extensive knowledge working in partnership with government jurisdictions and a career where she has held senior management positions in Cityworks and then Trimble since its acquisition in 2019, Becky will apply her expertise to the solutions that Avolve develops for its growing customer base.
“We are thrilled to have Becky join our team and utilize her incredible experience to help shape Avolve’s solutions to be even more robust and closer aligned to our customer’s needs,” said Lance Clark, CEO for Avolve Software. “Avolve has established itself in the market offering trusted and proven solutions, yet time and time again I am told by customers that it is the people at Avolve that make it an amazing company. Aside from her impressive experience, we knew Becky would be the perfect fit for our team.”
At Avolve, in her role as Chief Innovations officer, Becky will head up the product and technology organization. Overseeing the vision for all solutions and development, supported by our expert leads in product, vision, and technology, Becky’s role is to ensure our solutions meet sector requirements for ePlan. In addition, Becky will lead Avolve’s technological exploration into new technologies and sectors.
“Working alongside Avolve as a partner for years, I have been continually impressed with their presence in the market, the solution offerings, and the team. I'm incredibly excited to now be part of that team and be able to contribute to expand our solutions to serve the dynamic needs of customers,” said Becky Tamashasky, Chief Innovations Officer for Avolve Software.
About Avolve Software
Avolve Software is the global leader in electronic plan review software. With more than 300 customers across five countries, Avolve’s significant investment in research and development ensures that its plan review solutions meet the needs of jurisdictions of all sizes. Its leading solutions ProjectDox and DigEplan, automate and streamline the permitting process, removing the inefficiencies of paper or non-integrated plan review solutions. The solutions ensure a robust and proven electronic plan review that enhances jurisdiction productivity and economic growth.
