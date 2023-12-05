AENO launches the latest model in home heating: AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater
EINPresswire.com/ -- AENO, a leading brand in home appliances, expanded its product line of smart heating equipment with the announcement the launch of its latest model: AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater.
AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater features a new digital LED display and 4 buttons. A temperature screen, SMART mode button for efficient and economical heating, higher and lower temperature buttons and the famous aluminium power button. The LED screen brightness is customised and the user can adjust the brightness of the LED screen for night mode and comfortable sleep. Auto turn off of buttons and screen possible via activation from the app.
The launch of the AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its product category to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. These products combine energy-efficient heating with advanced connectivity features.
AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heaters boast an array of intelligent features that will transform the way we think about heating. Equipped with advanced sensors and state-of-the-art technology, these heaters effortlessly adapt to the users preferences, ensuring optimal comfort at all times. With nn ultra-thin design (only 11mm), premium materials and stylish LED display brightness.
The user can choose the way to control the heater according to preferences and convenience: remotely from a mobile application, through voice assistants or using the digital display and settings buttons.
Equipped with Wi-Fi, the device can be easily controlled via a mobile app to monitor energy usage, set schedules, and adjust temperature all in real-time. Create a home heating schedule and set a comfortable temperature in advance in the app.
Control with voice activation when at home or simply set the desired mode with a stylish button. The real settings button and digital display allows loved ones to use the heater even if the user of the app is not around.
Whether it's controlling the temperature through voice commands or adjusting settings remotely via a smartphone app, AENO ensures that the user is always in control, no matter where they are.
One of the standout features of AENO Smart Heaters is their ability to SMART Mode when needed to maintain a comfortable temperature. Say goodbye to chilly mornings and hello to a cozy, welcoming home.
All models of AENO heaters are more efficient than other types of heaters and heating methods.
Quickly and effectively uses the whole 700+ Watts of power without wasting heat and money. Panel temperature can be changed through the application from 120 degrees Celcius to 60 degrees Celcius change the range of temperatures from 700W+ to 150W+.
It is twice as efficient as a conventional heater. Once the room is heated to a set temperature, the heater automatically switches off, not wasting electricity, while upkeeping the room temperature (in SMART Mode). Upkeeping the room temperature is always cheaper, save energy and money and stay warm for the entire heating season.
Safety is a top priority for AENO, and the AENO Premium LED Eco Smart Heater is no exception. Built-in safety features such as child-lock, overheat protection and tip-over/fall down sensor (heater switches off if fallen down, siren informs if the heater falls down and a notification in the application is sent) provide peace of mind.
AENO heaters do not dry air and do not burn oxygen - it is not an air condition. Super important for your health. The Heaters do not blow air - so no pollen or dust blown around making it a great device for people with allergies. The silent, odourless and dust-free AENO Premium LED Eco Smart Heater is the right solution for families with children and pets.
The AENO Smart Heaters are available from B & Q
AENO is a young and dynamic brand of smart home appliances, created by an international team of highly qualified engineers. AENO cares about customers and strives to constantly improve the functionality of products and expand the possibilities. AENO is part of the brand portfolio of ASBIS Enterprises PLC.
Jenny Smith
AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater features a new digital LED display and 4 buttons. A temperature screen, SMART mode button for efficient and economical heating, higher and lower temperature buttons and the famous aluminium power button. The LED screen brightness is customised and the user can adjust the brightness of the LED screen for night mode and comfortable sleep. Auto turn off of buttons and screen possible via activation from the app.
The launch of the AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its product category to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. These products combine energy-efficient heating with advanced connectivity features.
AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heaters boast an array of intelligent features that will transform the way we think about heating. Equipped with advanced sensors and state-of-the-art technology, these heaters effortlessly adapt to the users preferences, ensuring optimal comfort at all times. With nn ultra-thin design (only 11mm), premium materials and stylish LED display brightness.
The user can choose the way to control the heater according to preferences and convenience: remotely from a mobile application, through voice assistants or using the digital display and settings buttons.
Equipped with Wi-Fi, the device can be easily controlled via a mobile app to monitor energy usage, set schedules, and adjust temperature all in real-time. Create a home heating schedule and set a comfortable temperature in advance in the app.
Control with voice activation when at home or simply set the desired mode with a stylish button. The real settings button and digital display allows loved ones to use the heater even if the user of the app is not around.
Whether it's controlling the temperature through voice commands or adjusting settings remotely via a smartphone app, AENO ensures that the user is always in control, no matter where they are.
One of the standout features of AENO Smart Heaters is their ability to SMART Mode when needed to maintain a comfortable temperature. Say goodbye to chilly mornings and hello to a cozy, welcoming home.
All models of AENO heaters are more efficient than other types of heaters and heating methods.
Quickly and effectively uses the whole 700+ Watts of power without wasting heat and money. Panel temperature can be changed through the application from 120 degrees Celcius to 60 degrees Celcius change the range of temperatures from 700W+ to 150W+.
It is twice as efficient as a conventional heater. Once the room is heated to a set temperature, the heater automatically switches off, not wasting electricity, while upkeeping the room temperature (in SMART Mode). Upkeeping the room temperature is always cheaper, save energy and money and stay warm for the entire heating season.
Safety is a top priority for AENO, and the AENO Premium LED Eco Smart Heater is no exception. Built-in safety features such as child-lock, overheat protection and tip-over/fall down sensor (heater switches off if fallen down, siren informs if the heater falls down and a notification in the application is sent) provide peace of mind.
AENO heaters do not dry air and do not burn oxygen - it is not an air condition. Super important for your health. The Heaters do not blow air - so no pollen or dust blown around making it a great device for people with allergies. The silent, odourless and dust-free AENO Premium LED Eco Smart Heater is the right solution for families with children and pets.
The AENO Smart Heaters are available from B & Q
AENO is a young and dynamic brand of smart home appliances, created by an international team of highly qualified engineers. AENO cares about customers and strives to constantly improve the functionality of products and expand the possibilities. AENO is part of the brand portfolio of ASBIS Enterprises PLC.
Jenny Smith
Adrenalin
+44 7817 983225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater