AENO launches the Premium Eco Smart Quadro Wall Heater with sleek wall-mount design

AENO, a leading brand in smart home appliances and part of the ASBIS Enterprises PLC portfolio, presents the AENO Premium Eco Smart Quadro Wall Heater.

The Quadro Wall Heater is for people who value minimalistic design, smart performance, and sustainable comfort, It’s a more intelligent and efficient way to heat your space.” — Andrei Kazennau , Business Development Manager for Heaters at AENO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based on the double Red Dot Award-winning AENO Premium Eco Smart Heater LED , the Quadro heater offers the same energy-saving intelligence in a new format.Mounted directly to the wall, the AENO Premium Eco Smart Quadro Wall Heater offers a frameless, ultra-thin profile — available in Glossy White and Pearl Black. Advanced infrared heating technology provides even heat, directly heating people and objects rather than blowing dehumidifying air, providing quick comfort without raising dust or drying out the atmosphere.Its compact format also allows for flexible placement — multiple units can be installed where heat is needed most or combined for more powerful performance in larger or colder spaces.Key Features:• Wall-mounted design – no legs, no bulk, just sleek integration• Temperature range from 60°C to 120°C – adjustable via the AENO app• Infrared heating – like the sun, warms people and objects, not just air• Remote control – via mobile app, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa• Energy-saving SMART Mode – maintains warmth, avoids overheating• Safe and silent – perfect for bedrooms, kids’ rooms, and home officesAs the first new launch of the season, the Quadro heater sets the tone for what promises to be a breakthrough year for AENO, with an additional flagship model expected soon.The AENO Premium Eco Smart Quadro Wall Heater is available from B&Q - https://www.diy.com/departments/aeno-premium-eco-smart-quadro-wall-heater-white/5906516401155_BQ.prd About AENOAENO is a forward-thinking brand of smart home appliances developed by an international team of expert engineers. The company is committed to enhancing users’ everyday lives through smart design, functionality, and sustainability. To ensure high product quality and efficient delivery logistics across Europe, the Premium Eco Smart Heater is manufactured in Poland. AENO is part of the ASBIS Enterprises PLC brand portfolio – a leading distributor of IT and consumer electronics in the EMEA region.

