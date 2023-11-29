AENO launch their latest model in heaters: AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater
EINPresswire.com/ -- AENO, an advanced brand in home appliances, expanded its product line of smart heating equipment with the announcement of the highly anticipated launch of its latest model: AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater.
AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater features a new digital LED display and 4 buttons. A temperature screen (current and set by you), SMART mode button (to turn on constant heating or set room temperature) for efficient and economical heating, higher and lower temperature buttons and of course, the famous aluminium power button. LED screen brightness is customized. Adjust the brightness of the LED screen and buttons for night mode and comfortable sleep. Auto turn off of buttons and screen possible via activation from the app (always on is by default).
The launch of the AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its product category to cater to the evolving needs of consumers around the world. These products are cutting-edge heaters that combine energy-efficient heating with advanced connectivity features.
User-friendly design for your best experience & comfort
Designed with a perfect blend of style and functionality, AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heaters boast an array of intelligent features. Equipped with advanced sensors and state-of-the-art technology, these heaters effortlessly adapt to the user’s preferences, ensuring optimal comfort at all times.
The digital display and control unit with LED backlight and buttons are made so natively that it can easily be found by touch even in the dark. AENO takes care that there is no need to look for the power button on the back - just reach out and the buttons themselves will fall into your fingers.
Perfect match with any interior
Sleek ultra-thin design (only 11mm), premium materials and stylish LED display brightness make this heater an object of desire.
AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater is available in three color options: Glossy White, Pearl Black and Noble Grey (NEW) so that there is a perfect match for all interiors. The invisible design with the ultra-thin tempered glass panel fits perfectly into any interior and the user could install it in any way convenient, on the floor or on the wall.
Choose your control way
The user can choose the way to control the heater according to preferences and convenience here and now: remotely from a mobile application, through voice assistants or using a digital display and settings buttons.
Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, the device can be easily controlled via a mobile app, allowing the ability to monitor energy usage, set schedules, and adjust temperature all in real-time. Create a home heating schedule and set a comfortable temperature in advance in the app while working at the office.
Control with voice command when at home (Google Home or Amazon Alexa) or simply set the desired mode with a stylish and pleasant to the touch button. The real settings button and digital display allows loved ones to use the heater even if the user of the app is not around.
Whether it's controlling the temperature through voice commands or adjusting settings remotely via a smartphone app, AENO ensures that the user is always in control, no matter where you are.
Сustom and Smart mode for Energy saving
One of the standout features of AENO Smart Heaters is their ability to SMART Mode when it is needed to maintain a configurable comfortable temperature without loss of electricity to the air. Say goodbye to chilly mornings and hello to a cozy, welcoming home every time you step through the door.
All models of AENO heaters are more efficient than other types of heaters and heating methods.
The AENO Smart Heaters are already available for purchase in the United States via Amazon.
AENO is a young and dynamic brand of smart home appliances, created by an international team of highly qualified engineers. AENO cares about customers and strives to constantly improve the functionality of products and expand the possibilities. AENO is part of the brand portfolio of ASBIS Enterprises PLC
Jenny Smith
