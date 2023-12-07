Compact cruising resource - Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024

Front Cover Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships Inside Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024

Cruising has changed, and so has the iconic industry bible for millions of cruiser-goers, travel agents and cruise workers worldwide ISBN 9781839053443 £19.99

The author is the most feared critic in the business” — The Times, London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024 (formerly Berlitz Cruising and Cruise Ships) remains the world’s most authoritative guide to cruising and cruise ships, respected by millions of cruise-goers, travel agents and crew members worldwide, author Douglas Ward knows more than anyone how cruising has changed in recent years.

From a greater diversity of cruise experiences attracting a greater diversity of traveller types (young couples, young families, multi-generational groups, solo travellers, expedition adventurers), to increased awareness of the needs of cruise-goers with accessibility needs, it’s fair to say the tide has turned.

As a result, the new edition of the world’s longest-running cruise guide (it’s now in its 39th year of continuous publication) sees Ward — the world’s foremost authority on cruising and cruise ships — present a plethora of timely new features.

New features of Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024

- Enhanced user-friendly design, including larger font for greater readability

- More images, making for a fresher, user-friendlier experience

- New section on the history of cruising

- New user-oriented features on the Best of Cruising

- New showcasing of Ultimate Experiences

- New Author’s Choice section sees Ward share his rundown of Top Ships and the best cruises for all kinds of travellers, from families and romantics, to solo voyagers and cruise-goers with accessibility needs.

These new features come in addition to the evaluations cruise-goers and industry leaders eagerly await. In this case, 343 ships have been rated and reviewed in meticulous detail.

What’s more, purchase of the print edition of Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024 gives access to a free eBook.

Insight Guides Head of Publishing, Sarah Clark says: We know from our research that there is now a huge diversity of cruise-goers, and the industry is reaching out to new groups all the time. Our completely updated Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships is a one-stop shop for information for all passengers, united by their love of cruising and enjoyment of life aboard.

PRAISE FOR DOUGLAS WARD’S CRUISING AND CRUISE SHIPS

‘Legendary’ USA Today

About Insight Guides/APA Publications

Part of Apa Publications — along with Rough Guides — Insight Guides is a pioneer of full-colour guidebooks, with 50+ years’ experience of publishing inspirational visual travel guides with user-friendly, modern design.

Across Insight Guides and Rough Guides, Apa’s combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks, with free eBook downloads

The tailor-made trip offering makes planning and booking trips worldwide easy and hassle-free by matching travellers with local travel experts, who take care of the planning and booking.

Whatever a traveller needs, Apa provides a solution and service to help.

About Douglas Ward

Often described as a maritime Sherlock Holmes, and esteemed as the world’s top authority on cruising and cruise ships, expert author Douglas Ward has completed over 6400 days on ships and river ships across 1130+ cruises, 160 transatlantic crossings, and countless Panama Canal transits, shipyard visits, ship-naming ceremonies and maiden voyages.