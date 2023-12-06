New guidebook - The Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places in Ireland

The Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places in Ireland Inside The Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places in Ireland

Shining an inspirational light on the friendliest country in the world, as voted by Rough Guides’ readers AVAILABLE NOW * £24.99 * ISBN 9781839058509

This beautiful hard-copy book will take you across the whole island, north to south. Spend your days by the sea, on boat trips or walking on what we think are some of the country’s best beaches.” — Kate Drynan, Rough Guides Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shedding a spotlight on the friendliest country in the world, as voted by Rough Guides’ readers

The recent accolade bestowed upon Ireland as the friendliest country and Dublin as the world’s friendliest city by Rough Guides’ readers has prompted the publication of The Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places in Ireland. This latest addition to Rough Guides’ Inspiration series is a visually captivating gift book, featuring over 150 images showcasing the diverse landscapes of Ireland.

The book unveils a spectrum of landscapes, from exhilarating wild coasts to enchanting locations steeped in legend, as well as stark cityscapes, all presented in stunning visual detail. Accompanying this visual feast is engaging and informative text that captures the essence of each featured place.

Readers can expect an immersive experience, highlighted by:

- Over 150 inspiring photographs spread across 240 pages

- Informative text uncovering Ireland’s most spectacular spots

- The distinctive travel passion and straightforward approach that Rough Guides is known for.

Kate Drynan, the editor at Rough Guides, remarks, "Ireland continues to draw tourists for its undeniable charm. This beautifully crafted book takes readers on a journey across the entire island, from north to south. Whether spending days by the sea, embarking on boat trips, or exploring some of the country’s finest beaches, the book offers a glimpse into Ireland’s diverse attractions. From castles and pubs to lakeside retreats, it delves into the rich history and culture, uncovering the treasures of Dublin and Belfast."

The Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places in Ireland is now available for purchase at £24.99 with ISBN 9781839058509. For more information, please contact press@roughguides.com.

Also available in Rough Guides’ Inspiration series

ENDS

Notes to editor:

Rough Guides Head of Publishing, Sarah Clark, or Rough Guides CEO René Frey are available for interviews

About Rough Guides

Part of Apa Publications (est. 1970), Rough Guides is synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers.

Apa’s combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks, with free e-book downloads

The tailor-made trip offering makes planning and booking trips worldwide easy and hassle-free by matching travellers with local travel experts, who take care of the planning and booking.

Whatever a traveller needs, Apa provides a solution and service to help.