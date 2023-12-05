Cover Rough Guide to A to Z of Travel Inside Rough Guide to A to Z of Travel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether a travel lover is a saver or a splurger, tightening their belts or splashing the cash, The Rough Guide to the A-Z of Travel is full of exceptional travel experiences.

First up, this picture-packed trove features three destinations per letter, each of them categorised by budget.

Travellers on a shoestring — typical budget backpackers — will find top tips on the best hostels and top free attractions to take advantage of as they head off on globetrotting adventures.

Meanwhile, mid-budget travellers (perhaps those who are hoping to enjoy multi-generational family breaks) will come away armed with advice on affordable, good-value hotels, and how to bag extra discounts.

Finally, big-spending luxury-lovers will find recommendations on high-end hotspots, fine dining restaurants, and out-of-this-world, money-no-object experiences.

And, no matter what scale of budget travellers have in mind, The Rough Guide to the A-Z of Travel is suffused in Rough Guides’ trademark “tell it like it is” ethos, which gives a fulsome flavour of what makes each destination special.

Rough Guides Head of Publishing, Sarah Clark, says: "Our Rough Guide readers are far from a homogenous group: they encompass all ages and travel budgets these days, so this enjoyable inspirational book offers something for everyone. Several expert Rough Guide authors and editors worked on this book to produce the tempting selection of destinations covered, and to find the unexpected angles on which destinations work best for which budgets."

The Rough Guide to the A-Z of Travel is available now

£24.99, ISBN 9781839052729

