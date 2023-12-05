B&H WORLDWIDE SURPASSES TIGHT DEADLINES WITH AOG AIRCRAFT ENGINE MOVEMENT FOR NRHL

B&H Worldwide successfully transported an AOG mission critical aircraft engine for Northern Rescue Helicopter Ltd to their Whangarei Base in New Zealand.

We are proud to have played a crucial role in NRHL's mission and look forward to continuing to set the industry standard for innovative aerospace logistics.”
— Lee Hedges, Station Manager - NZ

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace and aviation logistics, successfully transported an AOG mission critical aircraft engine for Northern Rescue Helicopter Ltd (NRHL), to their Whangarei Base in New Zealand. The operation involved the swift and secure transportation of a Sikorsky S-76 engine from the Sunshine Coast, Australia. Facing a stringent deadline of midday on October 16, NRHL entrusted B&H Worldwide with the time-sensitive task.

Amidst the challenges of a tight timeline and the need for a dedicated drive, B&H Worldwide demonstrated unparalleled agility. Responding promptly on a busy Friday afternoon, the logistics experts organised seamless collection and booking with the airline. Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, B&H Worldwide implemented an around the clock service to monitor and collect the engine over the weekend. The dedicated drive shipment from Auckland to Whangarei ensured the on-time delivery of the critical engine, meeting NRHL's stringent deadline.

Michael Couchman, Engineering Manager at Northern Rescue Helicopter Ltd (NRHL), commended B&H Worldwide for their swift and efficient service, saying, "B&H Worldwide's quick response and top-notch organisation were crucial in ensuring the success of this critical operation. Their commitment to excellence solidifies them as a trusted partner in aviation logistics."

Lee Hedges, Station Manager of B&H Worldwide in New Zealand, added, "This achievement underscores our team's dedication to delivering unparalleled solutions even under the most challenging circumstances. We are proud to have played a crucial role in NRHL's mission and look forward to continuing to set the industry standard for innovative aerospace logistics."

This successful collaboration underscores B&H Worldwide's commitment to excellence in aerospace logistics, reinforcing its position as a leader in the aviation logistics industry.

B&H Worldwide looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering world-class solutions for the aviation industry, solidifying its reputation as a leader in innovative aerospace logistics.

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTrac software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

