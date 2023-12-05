Submit Release
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry recovering from surgery

On Dec. 3, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was admitted to the hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, after experiencing a fall in Syracuse, New York, that resulted in a subdural hematoma. He underwent surgery, which was successful, and he will continue his recovery in the hospital in Raleigh.
 
Please pray for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team. Updates will be provided as they become available.

