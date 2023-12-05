05 December 2023

39

Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Russia

On December 4, 2023, as part of a visit to Moscow to participate in the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Caspian states, the head of the delegation of Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.Lavrov.

During the conversation, the heads of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Russia discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current issues of international politics.

It was stated that the Turkmen-Russian strategic partnership is developing dynamically and consistently, characterized by a high level of mutual understanding, trust and openness.

Among the priorities of bilateral relations, such areas as political and diplomatic dialogue, trade and economic partnership, cultural, humanitarian and inter-parliamentary relations were emphasized.

The parties noted with satisfaction the growing dynamics of interaction between Turkmenistan and Russia on the world stage, in authoritative international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and within the Caspian Five. In this context, the importance and relevance of the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian countries on December 5 in Moscow was recognized as a logical continuation of the process of joint implementation of the agreements reached during the Summit of the Caspian countries held in Ashgabat last summer.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia highly appreciated the neutral, peace-loving foreign policy pursued by Turkmenistan, noting, in particular, the importance of the Group of Friends of Neutrality created at the initiative of Turkmenistan at the UN, to which the Russian Federation also joined.

In turn, the head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude for the consistent support of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy initiatives, noting that in recent years the Russian Federation has become a co-author of twenty UN General Assembly resolutions put forward by Turkmenistan.

The foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to continue close political and diplomatic interaction and interested partnership dialogue across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and cooperation on the world stage.