Karbon Appoints Elizabeth Blass as Chief Customer Officer
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karbon, a global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced Elizabeth Blass assumed the position of Chief Customer Officer effective December 1, 2023.
The newly created role will support a growing customer base and strengthen Karbon’s position as the accounting practice management leader.
“Karbon is the leader in accounting practice management due to a world-class software solution and ongoing investment in our customers,” said Karbon Chief Executive Officer Mary Delaney. “With the record growth that Karbon is experiencing, we needed a leader who would not only enable us to maintain our high customer value but to elevate it even further. Elizabeth is a recognized leader who’s made a career of consistently exceeding customer satisfaction goals and managing large-scale projects. We couldn’t have found a more trusted and experienced individual for this role.”
“I’m thrilled to join an organization where a commitment to customers shines so strongly through its mission, product, and culture,” said Blass. “My father owned a small accounting practice and he worked long hours. The fact that Karbon’s solution helps hard-working accountants become more efficient and provide an exceptional experience for their clients really connects to me. I’m joining a leadership team with so much positive momentum and I can’t wait to contribute to their continued growth."
“The biggest winners of Elizabeth’s appointment will be our customers,” said Delaney. “At Karbon we are inspired by the impact that accounting firms have and are driven by a desire to see them succeed. We give them a platform, we give them support and knowledge, and we champion them. I am so excited to see the impact that Elizabeth makes together with the rest of our team, and the support that they will provide to thousands of accounting firms around the world.”
About Karbon
Karbon, a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 16.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.
About Elizabeth Blass
Elizabeth is a dynamic and strategic leader with 15+ years of global leadership experience in the technology sector. Most recently, at TrustArc, she helped to transform the company from an early-stage startup into a leading player in the data privacy software space. Other prior roles include key leadership positions at CME Group and Verizon, where she consistently exceeded customer satisfaction goals, managed large-scale projects, and harmonized sales and service teams. An advocate for diversity, Elizabeth helped to launch Women at TrustArc, an Employee Resource Group aimed at empowering women, and serves as a mentor to women in tech.
