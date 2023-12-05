Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History Expands Access to Hamilton Education Program and Competition
The initiative provides all middle and high school students with a chance to see HAMILTON on Broadway and participate in a creative classroom project
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education, has broadened access to its Hamilton Education Program. Middle and high school students nationwide are now eligible to participate in an innovative classroom project integrating the musical into their curriculum, with the opportunity to win a trip to see the Broadway show. This expanded eligibility follows successful engagement with 250,000 Title I-eligible students and teachers.
— James Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
Launched in 2016, the program provides teachers with the necessary resources to help students in grades 6–12 see the relevance of the Founding Era. Participants use primary sources to craft creative pieces, such as rap, poems, or dramatic scenes, following Lin-Manuel Miranda's approach to creating the musical Hamilton. Teachers can also enter their students in a competition to win a trip to New York City to see a performance of Hamilton.
The initial education program targeted students and teachers in Title I-eligible high schools, but the current Hamilton Education program has broadened its eligibility to include middle and high schoolers from all public, private, parochial, and charter schools. Gilder Lehrman has been able to facilitate this program through a collaborative effort with HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and The Rockefeller Foundation.
"This program offers students a transformative experience that blends history and the arts, and we are excited about partnering with schools to make it more accessible,” says Gilder Lehrman Institute president James Basker. "So far, over 166,000 students working with 12,965 teachers across all 50 states in America and 62 countries have participated, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on this year's participants."
All participants will have the chance to submit their performance piece to both a national competition and a lottery. Winners will be offered an all-inclusive, full-day theater experience in New York City, featuring a performance of HAMILTON. The deadline for submissions is December 15. Schools wishing to enroll in the Hamilton Education Program Online can find more information at gilderlehrman.org/eduhamonline.
ABOUT THE GILDER LEHRMAN INSTITUTE OF AMERICAN HISTORY
Founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.
At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 85,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.
