The Pacific Tourism Organisation Appoints Ms Lavenia Fine Naivalurua as Executive and Special Projects Manager

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Lavenia Fine Naivalurua as its new Executive and Special Projects Manager.

Fine, as she is commonly known amongst her peers, has a wealth of experience working with the Public and Private Sectors in administration and executive support.

In announcing the appointment, SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker acknowledged the importance of the role as it serves as the foundation for task execution to accomplish the objectives of the organisation’s strategies.

“SPTO is confident that Ms Naivalurua’s exceptional skills and vision will contribute significantly to the organisation’s ongoing efforts to promote SPTO’s ongoing projects, partnerships, and engagements, as well as support SPTO research, data collection, and sustainable tourism initiatives across the Pacific region. SPTO’s current major project is the Pacific Digital Transformation Project Phase II for tourism recovery in the Pacific, which the New Zealand Government funds. This project aims to transform destination marketing, sustainable planning, and development, as well as tourism data and statistical information,” Mr Cocker stated.

Fine holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Tourism, Management, and Public Administration, a Post Graduate Diploma in Diplomacy and International Affairs, and is pursuing a Master’s at the University of the South Pacific. Before joining SPTO, Fine held the position of Senior Administrative Officer in the Private Office and Executive Support at the Fiji Government’s Office of the Prime Minister.