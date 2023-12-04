Charting a New Course: SPTO Appoints New Manager Marketing, Kiniviliame Raicebe

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is delighted to announce the appointment of Kiniviliame Raicebe as the new Marketing Manager. Kiniviliame, formerly the Regional Manager at Vodafone Papua New Guinea (VFPNG), brings an impressive 13 years of expertise in the sales and marketing domain, focusing on research, strategic planning, and implementing initiatives to drive business growth.

In his previous role at VFPNG, Kiniviliame was pivotal in spearheading regional strategies that contributed significantly to the company’s success. His wealth of experience will be a valuable asset to SPTO as it continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of the tourism industry.

Notably, Kiniviliame has an extensive background in the tourism sector, having previously served as the Marketing Officer at Tourism Fiji. His roles included coordinating and implementing marketing and promotional activities, specializing in sports tourism and special events, and managing markets in China, India, and emerging markets. His diverse experience also encompasses roles such as Sales and Marketing Manager at Vodafone Kiribati, and Senior Marketing Officer at ANZ, where he worked closely with key stakeholders in the Pacific regional team.

Commenting on the appointment, SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker remarked that Kiniviliame has the added advantage of regional experience having worked in Fiji, Kiribati, and PNG. This strategic appointment underlines SPTO’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the tourism sector.

“SPTO is currently in the process of its SPTO Pacific Digital Transformation Project phase II for tourism recovery in the Pacific, not only transforming, sustainable planning and development, tourism data, and statistics information but for destination marketing as well. With Kiniviliame at the helm of the marketing team, SPTO is poised to enhance its global presence and drive initiatives that align seamlessly with SPTO Strategic Plan 2020 -2024 and Digital Strategy,” Mr Cocker said.

Kiniviliame’s educational background is equally impressive, having completed the Tourism Professional Fellows Program 2022 from the East-West Centre (EWC) – University of Hawaii. Furthermore, he holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Commerce in Management & Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Studies and Management & Public Administration from the University of the South Pacific.