Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023. Canada secures 2 Trophies & 30 medals. Sparkling, Riesling & Dessert wines standout.
The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results are out with another solid performance for Canadian wines against the best of the new world.
These incredible wines continue to represent the very best of the best from New World producers”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 have been released, with Canada holding its own against some of the best new world wines.
— Ross Anderson, Director - GFWC 2023
Judging took place over four days in Sydney in mid November, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 600 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 19 Class winners.
Only 19 wines were awarded a prestigious Trophy medal. There were also 22 Runner-Up Double Gold, 68 Double Gold and 122 Gold medals awarded in total, making up 38% of the total wines tasted.
Canada, under Christopher Waters nominations secured 2 Trophies, 3 Runner-up Double Golds, 5 Double Golds and 22 Golds for a total of 32 medals. Trophies were awarded to Burrowing Owl Estate Winery Malbec 2020 and Pillitteri Estates Family Reserve Vidal Icewine 2016 – both wineries already on the honours list with Trophy wins in previous years.
Runner-Up Double Gold medals were awarded to Henry of Pelham Family Estate Winery Cuvée Catharine Brut Sparkling NV, Thirty Bench Wine Makers Wild Cask Cabernet Franc 2020 & Two Sisters Riesling 2020.
Canada's Double Gold medals include Inniskillin Reserve Series Cabernet Franc Icewine 2022, Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate Vidal Icewine 2019, CedarCreek Estate Winery Estate Riesling 2022, Martin's Lane Simes Vineyard Riesling 2022 & Tinhorn Creek Vineyards Blanc de Blanc Sparkling 2019.
A full listing of Canada's 22 Gold Medal winners and all of the results from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge can be downloaded from the website at www.globalfine.wine .
“Every wine that was awarded a gold or double gold medal was truly worthy of recognition and there were some absolutely stellar bottles. Which makes the success of the trophy winners even more special.” Jane Skilton MW
“The show is a fascinating snapshot of new-world winemaking. The elevation in quality shows that the winemaking and vineyard teams certainly don't rest on their laurels and continue the pursuit of excellence across the spectrum of styles. The 2023 sparkling class was probably the finest line-up of 'New World' fizz ever assembled! The quality has elevated to a new level and was simply outstanding.” Toni Paterson MW
“There are few wine competitions in the world that celebrate the best of the best. The winners of the Global Fine Wine Challenge were outstanding wines and beautiful examples of their kind.” Andrew Caillard MW
Established in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World’s unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Jane Skilton MW (New Zealand), Anthony Mueller and Virginie Boone (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 22 classes. The 2023 Challenge was judged blind by Toni Paterson MW, Jane Skilton MW, Huon Hooke & Anthony Mueller. The GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.
Visit globalfine.wine for a full list of winners.
Ross Anderson
New World Wine Challenge PL
+ +61 431 512 979
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram