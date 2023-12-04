Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 6:20 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of Otis Place, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/I53zwQdjKa4

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23195578