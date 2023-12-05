Second Phase of the AirTag and Tile Device Pilot Program

Last month, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department announced the first phase of the pilot program that provided District drivers in selected police service areas (PSAs) with free digital tracking tags for their vehicles. Installing tracking tags in vehicles will assist MPD in combatting crime by assisting in locating and recovering stolen vehicles and holding those responsible accountable.

The Metropolitan Police Department will have the second phase of the AirTag and Tile device pilot distribution. During these events, MPD’s Community Outreach Officers will install the device into the resident’s vehicle and help them set up the tracking tag on their mobile device. Distribution will occur while supplies last — first come, first served.

Residents who live in PSAs 107 and 507 can attend one of the following distribution events:

1D – Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 1630-1930 hours (PSA 107) RFK Stadium LOT 3, on 1900 East Capitol Street, NE



5D – Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 1630-1930 hours (PSA 507) RFK Stadium LOT 3, on 1900 East Capitol Street, NE



Residents who are unsure of their designated PSA or who want more information about this program can easily find this information by visiting — mpdc.dc.gov/trackmystuff



