Man Arrested for Multiple Armed Robberies in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a man has been arrested for armed robberies that occurred in Northwest, DC

In each of the below offenses, the suspect approached the victim(s) at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took property from the victim(s). The suspect fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun)

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 5:15 a.m., in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. (3D) CCN: 23184043

Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m., in the Unit block of Dupont Circle, Northwest. (2D) CCN: 23185750

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 1:53 a.m., in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. (3D) CCN: 23185608

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 1:43 p.m., in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. (4D) CCN: 23195790

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, 57 -year-old Michael Lomax, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

