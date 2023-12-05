Paul Oliver Steps Down as President of Certified Aviation Services LLC; Brad Caban Appointed Successor

Paul Oliver Parting Ways With CAS Brad Caban Newly appointed President of CAS

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Oliver announced today, that he would be leaving as President of Certified Aviation Services LLC (“CAS”).

Oliver joined the company in July 2020 as it was emerging from the COVID pandemic. In the past 3 and one-half years revenue has tripled from $18 million to more than $40 million.

Oliver previously had a successful career with BAE Systems and with Airbus; most recently as Vice President of Customer Service for Airbus NA.

Oliver stated that “I came to CAS for the opportunity to gain direct experience with the service provider side of the industry and with the opportunity to run an organization with full profit and loss responsibility. CAS has recovered from the COVID struggles and built a strong level of expertise and reputation in the industry. CAS has a continuing bright future and is well positioned with its business plans for the next few years and the staff to implement them. I believe that now is a good time for me to move on to the next phase of my career by returning to the international arena of the industry that has been my first love. The last three years have been all consuming and I look forward to taking a break to recharge. I appreciate the opportunity with CAS and with the continuing agreement that allows me the time to reflect and investigate on the opportunities available.”

Mark Lee, Chairman and Owner of CAS said “We very much appreciate the effort and leadership that Paul has put into the success CAS has achieved in the last 3 years. We are sorry to lose Paul but understand that he is ready to move on to bigger challenges than CAS can provide. We look forward to a continuing relationship and the opportunity to work together in the future.”

CAS announced that Brad Caban, currently President of Technical Operations will become President of all of CAS in replacing Oliver.

