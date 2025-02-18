Certified Aviation Services Welcomes Tim Kleckner, Director of Line Operations & Announces the Retirement of Ron Torres

Tim Kleckner Director Line Operations at Certified Aviation Services Certifiedaviation.com

Tim Kleckner Joins CAS as Director of Line Operations While Aviation Veteran Ron Torres Retires After Years of Dedicated Service

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS) proudly welcomes Tim Kleckner as the new Director of Line Operations. With an extensive background in aviation maintenance, operations management, and leadership, Tim brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will be invaluable to CAS’s continued success in providing top-tier MRO services.

Tim joins CAS with over 30 years of experience in aviation maintenance and operations, having held key leadership positions at National Airlines, STS Line Maintenance, ST Engineering, PSA Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, among others. His strategic vision, operational efficiency, and deep knowledge of regulatory compliance make him an excellent fit for CAS. Throughout his career, Tim has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead high-performing teams, enhance safety and compliance, and drive operational excellence.

"We are thrilled to have Tim join the CAS team,” said Brad Caban CEO at CAS. “His expertise in managing complex aviation maintenance operations and his commitment to safety and quality align perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled service to our airline and OEM partners. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our Line Maintenance operations.”

As Tim steps into this role, CAS also takes this opportunity to recognize the remarkable contributions of Ron Torres, who has officially retired after over 6 years of dedicated service with CAS.

Ron has been an instrumental leader in CAS’s Line Maintenance division, having served as Vice President of Line Maintenance. Under his leadership, CAS expanded its capabilities, optimized operational efficiency, and continued to set the standard for excellence in MRO services. With over 35 years of experience in the aviation industry, Ron’s expertise in airframe maintenance, engine maintenance, planning, materials management, and line planning has been a cornerstone of CAS’s growth.

“Ron has been a guiding force within CAS, always striving for operational excellence and ensuring our customers receive the highest level of service,” said Brad Caban. “His leadership, mentorship, and unwavering dedication have left a lasting impact on our company and our team. While we will miss him, we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

CAS expresses its deepest gratitude to Ron Torres for his years of service and leadership and warmly welcomes Tim Kleckner as he takes on this new role in driving CAS’s Line Operations forward.

About Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS)

Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS) is a world-class provider of MRO services, specializing in Line Maintenance, AOG recovery, and innovative, sustainable aviation solutions. With over 15 locations, serving more than 100 airline and OEM customers, CAS remains dedicated to ensuring safety, efficiency, and excellence in aviation maintenance.

