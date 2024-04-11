Fairhope Aerospace signs Distribution Agreement with CTRL Systems to Distribute CTRL’s UL101 Aviation Troubleshooter

Roberto Reza, Jeremy Watts, Chris Soloman

FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA , USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTRL Systems has signed an agreement with Aero-mark MRO, an American subsidiary of Aero-mark LLC doing business as Fairhope Aerospace, to act as a distributor to the commercial and business aviation markets, encompassing airline operators, aircraft and component OEMs, and MROs around the world. The primary product Fairhope Aerospace will be representing is the UL101 Aviation Troubleshooter, an acoustic ultrasonic test set designed for aircraft maintenance and troubleshooting.

The UL101 Aviation Troubleshooter, manufactured in the United States by CTRL Systems, gives aircraft maintenance technicians greater insight into the operating conditions of the aircraft systems under test. The UL101 Aviation Troubleshooter has been used by operators around the world to successfully accelerate the AOG troubleshooting process, minimizing both aircraft downtime and the cost of replacement parts. The UL101 Aviation Troubleshooter (p/n B00033) is referenced in the Boeing AMM for all commercial jet aircraft under the tool tag SPL-1473.

“Fairhope Aerospace recognizes CTRL’s industry leading innovation and commitment to quality throughout their entire offering of GSTE. We are proud to team with CTRL as an industry partner and look forward to representing their great product.” – Chris Solomon GM-Fairhope Aerospace

“CTRL is excited to partner with Fairhope Aerospace and Aero-mark’s family of aviation companies,” said Jeremy Watts, CTRL’s Director of Business Development for Aerospace GSTE. “Aero-mark’s commitment to unique growth opportunities and customized solutions for their clients is a great fit for CTRL’s mission of helping operators and MROs integrate ultrasound into the aviation maintenance sector. I look forward to working with the Fairhope team to introduce acoustic ultrasound GSTE solutions to new clients around the world.”

CTRL’s ultrasonic listening devices – including the UL101 Aviation Troubleshooter – detect acoustic ultrasound at 40kHz and convert the signal into the audible range, outputting it to an included head set or available software. In the aircraft maintenance field, this technology is used to pinpoint leaks in a variety of aircraft systems, including cabin pressurization, O2 systems, pitot/static systems, bleed/engine air systems, and A/C packs. It is also used to detect electrical faults and intermittent wiring issues, to troubleshoot failing mechanical components, to detect internal fluid leaks, and to quickly perform valve inspections.

About Fairhope Aerospace

Fairhope Aerospace is a FAA/EASA certificated Part 145 repair station that provides the highest quality of service and cost-effective repair solutions to our customers. Fairhope Aerospace provides CMRO solutions on over 7,000- part numbers from 55 manufacturers across 30 aircraft variants and 21 ATA Chapters, specializing in Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Electro-Mechanical components. For more information about Fairhope Aerospace please visit www.fairhopeaero.com

About CTRL Systems

CTRL Systems, Inc. are the Ultrasound Experts. Since 1989, CTRL has specialized in the design, manufacture, and integration of ultrasound-based hardware and software solutions for aircraft maintenance, condition-based monitoring, quality control, energy savings, and industrial reliability. CTRL’s mission is to help our customers understand, integrate, and rely upon acoustic ultrasound technology to make critical maintenance decisions throughout all levels of their organization. CTRL ultrasound technology is currently in regular use by over hundreds of customers around (and orbiting) the globe, including: NASA, the United States Navy, the United States Air Force, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Southwest Airlines, Delta TechOps, and Collins Aerospace. CTRL Systems is proudly headquartered in Westminster, MD USA, where the final manufacture of all CTRL-branded hardware occurs. For more information about CTRL Systems, Inc., please visit www.ctrlsys.com or contact Jeremy Watts at jwatts@ctrlsys.com .